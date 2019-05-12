×
5 WWE Couples that split up but still continued to work together

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
8.32K   //    12 May 2019, 16:52 IST

Some WWE couples are not able to make it down the aisle
WWE is a business, which means that no matter what the show will go on. Of course, over the years this has become a problem since a number of personal relationships have formed in the locker room that WWE has needed to make themselves aware of.

In recent years, the company has allowed relationships to happen between fellow superstars because shows like Total Divas seem to be pulling in a lot of viewers for the couples of the wrestling world, but it appears that there are only perks when a couple is still together.

Working together in a busy environment and spending more than 300 days a year on the road can become overwhelming for some couples, which is why all of these have decided to go their separate ways, but are still currently part of WWE and are often seen together on the same brand.

#5 Cathy Kelley and Finn Balor

Cathy Kelley and Finn Balor dated for a little over a year
Cathy Kelley has been one of WWE's Social Media Analysts for the past few years and it appears that she garnered the attention of former Universal Champion Finn Balor when she started to work on the main roster. The couple were then spotted a number of events together and even turned up to the 2017 Hall of Fame as a couple, which is when the WWE Universe realized that their union was official.

Sean Waltman then later confirmed that the couple was together as part of his podcast, it is thought that they then split in the spring of 2018. Kelley has since been promoted and now works backstage as an interviewer as was as continuing her activities on WWE's Social Media pages and their Youtube Channel, but it's been made obvious that the couple has decided to go their separate ways.

Balor is now focused on being the Intercontinental Champion on WWE TV, whilst Kelley has been working on all three different WWE brands recently, most notably on NXT.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw John Cena Alexa Bliss
