5 WWE couples who are poisonous for the company

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 11 Mar 2017, 01:37 IST

We're big advocates of couples within the WWE, mainly because it makes sense as they get to see each other much more often than Superstars whose partners don't work in the company. Unfortunately, there's a number of partnerships throughout World Wrestling Entertainment that seem to do much more harm than good - in our eyes, at least.

We aren't saying that we want them to break up immediately or anything, but what we are insinuating is that their presence has affected things within the WWE for the worse. It's not all bad, of course, and there are certain benefits for everyone involved but in the grand scheme of things, these partnerships aren't great in the eyes of the fans.

Then again, it's not our lives.

But that won't stop us from speaking our minds as we feel there's a number of logical reasons behind each selection. Some may agree and others won't, but all we're trying to do is state our case as to why we love and hate professional wrestling sometimes in equal measure. We're sure these guys and girls are all lovely people, but that's not what we're focusing on.

With that in mind, here are five WWE couples who are poisonous for the company.

#1 Nikki Bella & John Cena

Dual finishers? Come on now

Stop reading this list and go watch Nikki Bella & John Cena's match against James Ellsworth & Carmella. Go on, we'll wait. Okay great, now that you're back - don't you think that was the worst thing to ever happen in the history of mankind? Because we do.

Nikki & Cena's relationship was fine when it wasn't being broadcast to the world, but we're well past that point.

The big problem is that everything The Miz has been saying about the issue on television has been 100% correct. We've had enough it and now that it's flooding into the weekly programming as well as on Total Divas, it just feels wrong. For example, on this past edition of SD Live Cena came out BEFORE Nikki.

Honestly, people, can we stop pretending like she's the next Trish Stratus?

