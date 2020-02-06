5 WWE couples who had a baby whilst both were still wrestling

Daniel Wood FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

WWE baby

It seems that WWE Superstars are having babies left, right and centre these days with another baby born by a professional wrestling power couple just yesterday But as is often the case in all other aspects of life, WWE couples don't even do 'having a baby' normally.

That's right! We all know having a baby is hard, difficult work. You have to keep a tiny human being alive all whilst putting your body on the line in the ring, undergoing the extensive and often gruelling touring schedule and changing nappies backstage whilst Kevin Owens or Seth Rollins practise their promos. As a result the last thing you'd want to do if you were a WWE Superstar is wrestle right?

Well, actually there are a handful of WWE couples who not only wrestled leading up to the birth of their children, but continued wrestling afterwards. If that's not the most hardcore thing you could possibly do I don't know what is! And they say wrestling isn't real!

So who are the brave and valiant pairs that continued to run the ropes and run to the crib several times throughout the night to stop the baby crying? Let's take a look at the five WWE couples who had a baby whilst both were still wrestling.

#5 Mike and Maria Bennett

We start with Mike and Maria Bennett as they're the most recent WWE Superstar couple of have a baby whilst both are still technically active Superstars on the WWE roster, at least for the second time.

This week Maria announced the birth of a baby boy they named Carver Mars Bennett and their first child is, of course, the rapidly growing girl Freddie Moon Bennett.

That's right! These absolute rock stars have had not one, but two children whilst undergoing the arduous lifestyle of touring with WWE. At one point these two were making appearances on Monday Night RAW and showing up at 205 LIVE every week. It's a wonder they even had time to make a baby.

Maria even won the 24/7 Championship whilst heavily pregnant after months of WWE making Maria's pregnancy a storyline that involved shaming Mike Bennett as not being the 'real father' of the baby.

