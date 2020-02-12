5 WWE couples who were engaged but didn't marry

These Superstars never walked down the aisle

WWE Superstars have a busy schedule and they can’t compromise on it, even for their private life. That's why they often date fellow wrestlers, as they spend a lot of time on the road together, making a relationship, at least on some level, easier to keep together. Over the years we have seen many relationships emerge in WWE and while some have lasted for years (Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, for instance), others didn’t. Right now, WWE is putting a lot of effort into building on-screen couples and this is the reason why real-life couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were paired on TV. Plus, how can we forget about WWE's favorite newlyweds, Lana and Bobby Lashley?

As it comes to real couples, however, even though traveling in close proximity can help keep a pair together, life on the road can also be very stressful. With that in mind, here are 5 WWE couples that seemed ready to tie the knot but never walked down that aisle.

#5 John Cena and Nikki Bella

Cena proposed Nikki at WrestleMania 33

John Cena and Nikki Bella had been in a relationship since 2012. While they interacted very little on WWE television, their relationship was well-documented on the E! Channel's Total Divas and Total Bellas. They became one of the most beloved couples in WWE, and at WrestleMania 33, Cena got down on his knee and proposed to his then-girlfriend of 6 years.

They were supposed to go down the aisle on May 5, 2018, but the couple announced their break up just a month before their planned wedding date. It shocked a lot of fans from all around the world and while some believed this was a publicity stunt to promote a new season of Total Bellas, that wasn’t the case. Bella told E! News in a statement:

"After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways. I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what's best for me."

Both Superstars tried to reconcile, but just 2 months after getting back together, they parted ways again. Cena and Bella are now with different partners and they seem to have moved on with their personal lives.

