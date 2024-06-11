5 WWE dream matches that happened outside the company

Over the years, the WWE fandom has been blessed with epic in-ring brawls that have been considered by many as dream matches. Whether it be Jeff Hardy going back and forth against Shawn Michaels during a 2008 episode of RAW or The Rock going all out against The Hulkster at WrestleMania 18, they all went down in history as some of the promotion’s best matches.

However, some wrestlers faced off outside WWE. Be it known, though that many of them slugged it out years before their potential was recognized by the Stamford-based promotion and later on become one of its most celebrated superstars.

Here are just a few of the fights that we were not aware of back then that we are already watching greatness.

#5. William Regal vs. Samoa Joe (UPW)

William Regal faced Samoa Joe at Ultimate Pro Wrestling in 2000 [Photo credit: WWE.com]

Both William Regal and Samoa Joe do have a penchant for making their opponents tap out. To that end, this was probably one of the reasons why fans and pundits alike would love to see who would be submitting to who inside a WWE ring.

Sadly, such a match did not come to fruition since Regal had already hung up his wrestling boots (2013) when Joe stepped foot in WWE’s NXT in 2015.

The two submission powerhouses have already crossed paths, though as this happened in the California-based Ultimate Pro Wrestling on October 11, 2000. Regal was already a well-known wrestler at the time while Joe was learning the ropes of the career path he took.

Both Regal and Joe had put up a solid match to the fans' delight as the former made the latter tap out using a submission move dubbed the Regal Stretch.

#4. Batista vs. Brock Lesnar (OVW)

The Ohio Valley Wrestling was once home to both Batista and Brock Lesnar who were just two of the fiercest competitors to have ever stepped foot inside the promotion’s squared circle. To that end, a matchup was expected at the time and it did happen in 2001.

Both Lesnar and Batista (Leviathan at the time) exhibited excellent wrestling skills even though their pro wrestling careers were just starting back then. This which is now considered a dream match ended with The Animal winning it after pinning the The Beast Incarnate for the three count.

#3. CM Punk vs. Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio (IWA Mid-South)

For those unaware, CM Punk, Eddie Guerrero, and Rey Mysterio had delved into an epic brawl back in 2002 that was also deemed a dream match that happened outside the Stamford-based company.

At the time, both Guerrero and Mysterio were already established in-ring performers while Punk was already making a name for himself. The Triple Threat match was indeed a solid one as each of the participants threw everything that they’ve got.

As for Punk, it was one of the most memorable matches for him since he faced two of the most notable names in pro wrestling.

#2. Sting vs. Kane (WCW)

Kane made his WWE debut in 1997 [Photo credit: WWE.com]

Before taking on the persona of Kane in 1997 during his WWE heydays, Knox County’s Glenn Jacobs had a short stint in WCW as the wrestler known as Bruiser Mastino.

During an episode of WCW Saturday Night in 1993, he would face Sting in a singles match where The Icon had easily won after delivering his signature Scorpion Deathlock.

The two superstars had another brief reunion in WWE back in 2015 when Sting gave a much-needed helping hand to Randy Orton against The Authority during an episode of RAW.

#1. A Sting vs. The Undertaker dream match never happened in WWE

The Undertaker faced Sting before joining Stamford-based company

The WWE Universe has been clamoring for this dream match to happen, but sadly, a Sting vs. The Undertaker mega fight never came to fruition. However, during his WCW days when he wrestled under the name of Mean Mark Callous, The Deadman faced off against The Icon.

The year was 1990 and the match was for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship which was held by Sting at the time. He successfully defended his title as this marked Callous’ final match within the promotion before going to WWE.

There were talks about this dream match between the two wrestling gods in 2015 when Sting made his debut in Titanland, but it didn’t push through. Today the chances of this bout happening are less, unless both of them come out of retirement and finally give fans what they long dreamed of, The Icon vs. The Phenom matchup will remain one of the biggest what-ifs in the wrestling world.

