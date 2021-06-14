5 WWE dream matches that didn't live up to the hype

Looking back at WWE history, several dream matches lived up to the hype and more. Even if they weren't outstanding in-ring performances, the mere spectacle of two larger-than-life superstars played a bigger role in creating iconic moments.

Some examples include Hulk Hogan vs Andre The Giant, The Rock vs Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock vs Hulk Hogan and John Cena vs The Rock. However, there have also been moments where dream matches in WWE failed to live up to the hype. Here are five such examples:

#5. Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar - WWE's "blockbuster match" goes sour

Goldberg and Brock Lesnar's disastrous face-off at Madison Square Garden

In late 2003, Brock Lesnar was the WWE Champion on SmackDown, and Goldberg was the World Heavyweight Champion on RAW. They were at different stages in their careers.

While Brock Lesnar was only a year-and-a-half into his run in WWE, Goldberg was an established legend who was serving a one-year contract with the company. It was a dream match to set up, as Brock Lesnar quickly became WWE's hottest young star with the monster push he received.

However, by 2004, both men wanted out of the company. Goldberg later revealed that he wasn't a fan of the direction the company was going in, while Linda McMahon had publicly expressed her disappointment at the legend's run.

For Brock Lesnar, his top star status meant an intensive schedule on the road, one that burned him out and made him resort to pills. He decided to try out for the NFL after finishing his WWE run.

Nevertheless, a match was set up between the two men. Before WrestleMania XX at Madison Square Garden, news emerged online that both Brock Lesnar and Goldberg were leaving WWE after their contracts expired in 2004.

The dream match between the two behemoths turned into an absolute disaster, even with Stone Cold Steve Austin as the special guest referee. With the audience having full knowledge that both men were leaving WWE, their match turned sour. Madison Square Garden echoed in jeers as both Goldberg and Brock Lesnar were booed throughout their match. Luckily, there was some payoff, as The Texas Rattlesnake took out both men on their way out.

Goldberg returned to WWE 12-and-a-half years later to right the wrong of the match. After his return saw him defeat Brock Lesnar in 86 seconds, it led to a brief Royal Rumble confrontation and a WrestleMania payoff with the Universal title on the line.

In what can only be described as a 5-minute classic, both men righted the wrong of WrestleMania XX and had an explosive match-up that resulted in Lesnar finally getting the win over Goldberg. It would have been the perfect retirement for Goldberg, but it was a good way to pay off a match over 12 years in the making.

