5 WWE dream matches that could be teased at Survivor Series WarGames

WWE Survivor Series WarGames is scheduled for this Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Premium Live Event will emanate live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts and will feature two WarGames matches.

The Bloodline will take on Team Brutes (Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and The Brawling Brutes) in the Men's WarGames match. Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, T.B.D.) will lock horns with Team Bayley (Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley) in the Women's WarGames match.

The event could also witness WWE laying down the breadcrumbs for future rivalries and matches. The creative team could plant the seeds for several potential dream matches this Saturday.

The following piece will look at five such dream matches WWE could tease at Survivor Series WarGames.

#5. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

Bianca Belair will join forces with Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim and a yet to be named fifth member for the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series this Saturday. They will take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley. However, fans will be eagerly awaiting the "clash within the clash" – Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair.

While there is no denying that The Eradicator of The Judgment Day is destined to lock horns with Belair for the RAW Women's Championship in the future, WWE could lay down the foundations for that dream match this Saturday.

The duo coming face-to-face in the WarGames match would act as an apt preview of their potential clash.

#4. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships

On the latest edition of WWW RAW, Kevin Owens was seemingly displeased by Sheamus' verbal volleys at Sami Zayn. It could be argued that the creative team has very subtly teased a potential reunion between The Honorary Uce and KO.

The history between Sami and Owens is well-known in the Wrestling Community. The duo were the closest of friends before their fallout. Thus, if WWE decides to reunite the duo, a betrayal could be on the cards at Survivor Series WarGames.

Sami could turn on his team to join forces with Owens. Given his differences with Jey Uso, WWE could have The Honorary Uce and KO chase the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

#3. AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Judgment Day

While it was speculated that AJ Styles would team up with Rey Mysterio, Edge and Beth Phoenix to take on The Judgment Day in a WarGames match at Survivor Series WarGames, it didn't happen. However, one should not forget that things are far from over between the aforementioned teams.

Given that Styles is scheduled to take on Balor this Saturday, the creative team could have The Judgment Day cost the former his match. The heels could then neutralize The Good Brothers and Mia Yim, leading to Edge returning with Beth Phoenix and Rey Mysterio.

This would then set up a dream match between the teams. A high-profile name like AJ Styles teaming up with the three legends to take on The Judgment Day would surely make for an interesting watch.

#2. Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt

Matthew Montes @wrestlingfan668 Bray Wyatt needs to take the universal championship from Roman Reigns Bray Wyatt needs to take the universal championship from Roman Reigns

Apart from The Rock and Cody Rhodes, another name which has been rumored to potentially dethrone Roman Reigns is Bray Wyatt. If that's the case, the company could plant the seeds of a potential dream match between the duo at Survivor Series WarGames.

Given how WWE teased the return of The Fiend at Crown Jewel 2022, The Eater of Worlds could resort to his old persona and make his presence felt at Survivor Series WarGames.

The Fiend could invade the WarGames structure to cost The Bloodline their match. This would then lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential match against Roman Reigns.

#1. Becky Lynch returns to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames, teases a potential dream match against Bayley

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor Admittedly, Becky Lynch returning to help Bianca Belair actually makes the most amount of sense, considering she turned face, made up with Bianca and was attacked by Bayley the last time we saw her. This spot does make the most sense for her. Glad the pieces fell into place. Admittedly, Becky Lynch returning to help Bianca Belair actually makes the most amount of sense, considering she turned face, made up with Bianca and was attacked by Bayley the last time we saw her. This spot does make the most sense for her. Glad the pieces fell into place.

As you may know, WWE is yet to reveal the final member of Team Bianca for the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series WarGames. While Candice LeRae was rumored to take the final spot on Monday's RAW, things have changed.

The promotion's decision to keep the identity of the final member on the babyface side secret until the eleventh hour has led many to believe that it could be Becky Lynch. Big Time Becks has been off WWE TV due to a shoulder injury she sustained at SummerSlam.

However, Becky could make her return this Saturday to join Team Bianca. Given how Bayley's feud versus Bianca has run its course, WWE could lay down the foundations for a fresh rivalry between Lynch and The Role Model.

Are you excited about Survivor Series WarGames? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

