5 WWE dream matches that didn’t happen (and the reasons why)

Why WWE didn't book AJ Styles vs Shawn Michaels?

One of the most striking facts about wrestling is that it is a proper blend of nostalgia and talent. Fans from all around the world spend their money to enjoy a wrestling match where the top names of this industry sacrifice quite a lot to entertain the audience.

Over the years, we have seen many matches that were once considered to happen only in the most ideal of situations. The Undertaker vs Goldberg was a dream match for many fans. Fans agree that the match should've happened decades ago, but nothing can be done about it now.

In this article, we will look at five such dream matches that should’ve happened but didn’t take and the reasons why.

#5 CM Punk vs Steve Austin

CM Punk and Steve Austin almost had a clash

Last weekend, at Starcast III, CM Punk was part of an interview where he spoke about a plethora of topics. When quizzed about one Superstar he desperately wanted to work with, Punk revealed that he wanted to have a match with Steve Austin back in 2010 and it nearly happened, but the plans were changed, although he didn’t reveal why.

After a dark match at RAW in San Diego, Punk asked Austin to give him and the other heel Superstars that were present in the ring a stunner. The Texas Rattlesnake agreed and did exactly that. Punk also revealed that this made Austin like him as a wrestler and even though WWE had teased a rivalry between the two, their match never happened.

Think that's where Steve kind of took a liking to me, ya know what I mean? ... So that's when I started prodding him, like 'Let's work this match motherf---er, let's go.' I think there was a sliver in time where it was going to happen, then the next minute, it didn't.

