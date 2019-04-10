5 WWE duos who could be Paige's secret tag team

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.01K // 10 Apr 2019, 17:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paige made her return on SmackDown Live

The SmackDown Live after WrestleMania 35 featured a mix of WWE Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown, including Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman, and it also saw the return of Paige.

Speaking in a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton, the former SmackDown Live General Manager congratulated new Women’s Tag Team champions The IIconics on their successful title defence against unknown duo Karissa & Kristen, aka The Brooklyn Belles.

She then added: “Do you want to know a little secret, Kayla? Come on, you’re gonna wanna lean in for this. Next week, I’m gonna be bringing an impressive tag team of my own. Bye.”

Paige has mentioned in media interviews since leaving her post as SmackDown GM in December 2018 that she is still part of the WWE family and she wants to become a manager one day, so it looks as though the former Divas champion will put her managerial skills to the test next week by introducing some possible new rivals for The IIconics.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five duos who she might have been referring to.

#5 Rhea Ripley and Reina Gonzalez

As Paige simply said “impressive tag team” and she did not specify male or female, there is a chance that she could have been referring to a male tag team. But, given that her interview took place after The IIconics’ win, we’re going to focus on female duos in this article.

Looking through the list of women’s teams outside of Raw and SmackDown Live, one duo that stands out is Rhea Ripley & Reina Gonzalez.

Ripley, a 2019 Royal Rumble entrant, has established herself as one of the brightest prospects in WWE’s development brands during her time in NXT UK, while Gonzalez first made an impression when she appeared in the 2017 Mae Young Classic and she has since gone on to compete at dozens of NXT live events.

The two women are yet to showcase their tag team skills on WWE television but they regularly join forces at NXT shows. They also featured together in a ‘WWE PC Diaries’ video on YouTube last week, as you can see above.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement