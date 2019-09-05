5 WWE feuds that we would like to see in the fall of 2019

05 Sep 2019

Remember this?

One of the biggest news-stories in wrestling in 2019 was the appointment of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as the Executive Directors of RAW and Smackdown. Although it was initially met with a lot of skepticism, it is safe to say both Heyman and Bischoff has adjusted rather well to the position.

We mean, the proof is in the pudding as both RAW and SmackDown has improved by leaps and bounds since the duo took charge.

The storytelling has been the most coherent in recent memory, the matches are being given time and there is a sense of purpose in all the major segments, something which was missing from WWE Programming for quite some time. With that being said, the company shouldn't rest on its laurels yet.

The company needs to build on its recent hot streak as we head closer to October. With competition knocking at its door in the form of AEW, the company needs to stay its course to stay atop the pro wrestling business.

With that being said, here are five feuds that we would like to see happen this fall:

#5 The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) vs The Viking Riders

This one is going to be a fight

A few weeks ago on RAW, we saw Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The OC going at it with The Viking Raiders during the tag team turmoil match.

The two groups were at each other's throats to such an extent that the Referee had to disqualify both the teams. Following the match, Erik and Ivar cut a backstage promo vowing to destroy the OC.

We haven't seen or heard anything from either The OC or The Viking Raiders regarding the same in the weeks following the event but it is safe that the company might be planting the seeds for a future feud between these two teams.

WWE's handling of their tag team division has widespread criticism from both fans and critics for years now. But, if the past weeks have been any indication, the company is slowly but surely trying to revitalize the division.

A feud between The OC and The Viking Raiders might just be the shot in the arm that the division needs at the moment.

The OC and The Viking Raiders are no strangers to one another and faced off numerous time in New Japan and ROH.

This one is going to be an absolute hoss fight between two teams who wouldn't want anything more than to beat the holy hell of one another.

