5 WWE firings that caused controversy among fans

Phillipa Marie

A number of WWE stars have been fired for controversial reasons over the years.

Back in April this year, WWE released a number of Superstars due to budget cuts, with the company keen to try and keep its profit margins strong despite the ongoing global health pandemic. The lack of crowds on both RAW and SmackDown since March has meant that the company has had to think outside the box when it comes to presenting its television shows. However, ratings have still continued to slide for the promotion.

Whilst it's understandable that the company might make cuts in the midst of a global pandemic, there have previously been some releases from the company that have caught fans by surprise, to say the least. In recent times, WWE has fired some of their biggest stars for some of the strangest reasons and that has naturally caused some controversy.

Here are five of the most controversial WWE firings that have taken place in recent years.

#5. Arn Anderson

Arn Anderson worked as a road agent in WWE from 2001 until his 2019 firing. The WWE Hall of Fame member currently works for All Elite Wrestling, but prior to his move over to Tony Khan's promotion, there was plenty of controversy surrounding his departure from WWE.

Anderson was well respected backstage within the company, so his release came as a huge shock to many. This shock increased after Wrestling Inc released a report in May last year revealing that Anderson was fired because of an incident with former Divas Champion Alicia Fox.

"Wrestling Inc. has confirmed with multiple sources that Anderson was fired because Fox showed up at a live event while she was allegedly intoxicated. Anderson was the agent for her match and allowed her to perform. Word got back to Vince McMahon, who was reportedly furious when he found out. There were apparently some other issues with Anderson in the past, however that was the final straw."

After an 18-year run with WWE, this was a controversial way for "The Enforcer" to leave the company.

