5 WWE Hall of Famers who are incredibly still wrestling

WWE has had a long and storied history. The promotion was founded in 1953 as the Capitol Wrestling Corporation and eventually evolved into the World Wide Wrestling Federation. The name was eventually changed to the World Wrestling Federation in 1999 and later became World Wrestling Entertainment in 2002.

The company created the WWE Hall of Fame in 1993 to honor the late-great Andre the Giant. While it was dormant after 1996, it has become a yearly celebration since 2004. Some of the most important wrestling stars have been honored at the event.

While many of the wrestlers in WWE's Hall of Fame have passed on and most of them no longer compete, there are some superstars and legends who are shockingly still competing on at least a semi-regular basis.

While some of these stars compete on national television, others compete on the independent scene. Regardless, they all continue to wrestle despite reaching the pinnacle of the industry.

Below are five WWE Hall of Famers who are incredibly still wrestling.

#5. Edge still wrestles for WWE

Edge on RAW

Edge began wrestling in 1992. Over the course of his thirty-year pro wrestling career, the Canadian superstar has won dozens of championships, including over ten World Titles while in WWE. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.

Shockingly, the 48-year-old is still competing today. He retired in 2011 due to several neck injuries, but worked hard and eventually passed a physical test. He returned to the industry at the 2020 Royal Rumble in January.

The Rated R Superstar is wrestling at the top level. His most recent bout took place on October 8th, 2022 at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 where he collided with Finn Balor in an I Quit Match. The Hall of Famer ultimately lost the bout when The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley interfered and attacked Edge's wife Beth Phoenix.

#4. Rob Van Dam is still wowing audiences

Rob Van Dam has had a legendary career in pro wrestling. Mr. Monday Night began competing professionally in 1990 and wrestled on the independent scene, for the remaining territories, All Japan, and even WCW in the early years of his career.

RVD broke out as a top star, thanks to his time with Extreme Championship Wrestling. Following ECW going out of business, the talented star joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2001 where he eventually won the WWE Championship. Rob was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021.

The Whole F'n Show may compete less frequently than he used to, but compared to most legends, he's quite active. He's competed in the United States, Canada, Ireland, England, and Japan thus far in 2022. One of his most recent bouts saw the former world champion battle Mark Haskins in 1PW.

#3. Billy Gunn still competes for All Elite Wrestling

Billy Gunn began his pro wrestling career in 1989. He signed with WWE in 1993 and found success as part of numerous tag teams and factions, ultimately winning the tag team titles on eleven occasions. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 as a member of D-Generation X.

The former Intercontinental Champion is still wrestling today. The 58-year-old is signed to All Elite Wrestling, battling Swerve Strickland on Dynamite just a handful of weeks ago. The big man also occasionally wrestles on the independent scene, recently competing in Canada for CWI.

Beyond just competing regularly, Gunn has had a career resurgence alongside his sons Austin and Colten Gunn in AEW and later with The Acclaimed. The Hall of Famer looks to be in the best shape. If he continues at the rate he's going, he may wrestle for another decade or even longer.

#2. Bubba Ray Dudley has had a recent resurgence

Bubba Ray Dudley has had a storied career in pro wrestling. He began his career in 1991 after training under Johnny Rodz. He spent most of his time wrestling in the 1990s in ECW before joining WWE in 1999. He and his partner D-Von won tag gold ten times while in World Wrestling Entertainment and went into the Hall of Fame together in 2018 as members of The Dudley Boyz.

While the 51-year-old star slowed down wrestling during the pandemic, he's had a major resurgence in 2022. Along with various independent events, Bubba has been a regular in the NWA and even returned to IMPACT Wrestling this year.

The Hall of Famer's most recent big-time bout took place in IMPACT Wrestling on October 22nd, 2022. The tag team legend defeated Zicky Dice at an event taped in Las Vegas, Nevada.

#1. Jerry The King Lawler miraculously still competes

Jerry Lawler

Jerry Lawler is one of the biggest draws in the history of territory wrestling. He began his career in 1970 and found major success wrestling in Memphis. The King joined WWE near the end of 1992 and had an incredible run as a part-time wrestler and commentator. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007.

The King is in good shape and still competes. The Memphis legend mostly wrestles in the Eastern United States, with one of his most recent bouts being against Erick Rowan for the World Class Professional Big Time Wrestling promotion in Ohio on October 15th, 2022.

The legendary Hall of Famer, competing at the age of 72 years with 50 years in the industry is astounding. Perhaps what makes it even more impressive is that Jerry Lawler legally died after suffering from a heart-related incident in 2012. Ten years later, The King is still dropping fists in his competition.

