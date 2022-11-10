The WWE Hall of Fame celebrates the most important and most memorable professional wrestlers to ever enter the industry. While it primarily focuses on World Wrestling Entertainment alumni, the Hall of Fame even honors legends who never even stepped foot in a WWE ring.

Between Legacy inductees, groups, individual superstars, and even the Celebrity Wing of the Hall of Fame, over two-hundred names have been celebrated by the company since the Hall of Fame began in 1993. Some of the most iconic stars in the history of the industry are included in the prestigious Hall of Fame. It includes superstars such as Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, Bruno Sammartino, Jim Londos, El Santo, and Rikidozan, among others.

Due to the nature of the Hall of Fame, most inductees are retired from professional wrestling. Many have passed on either since being inducted into the Hall of Fame or were inducted post-humously. There are a handful of stars who are surprisingly still working for World Wrestling Entertainment today while also being able to call themselves Hall of Famers.

Below are 5 WWE Hall of Famers who still work for the company.

#5 Booker T is a commentator on NXT

Booker T is a living legend. He first began wrestling professionally in 1986 and achieved great success and fame while working for World Championship Wrestling. Booker won a plethora of championships prior to joining WWE, both as a tag team competitor with his brother Steve Ray and as a singles star.

The five-time WCW Champion joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2001 following World Championship Wrestling's demise. He became both a Triple Crown Winner and a Grand Slam Champion during his time in the company. Booker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, with the first being in 2013 and then 2019 alongside Stevie Ray.

While Booker isn't an active superstar, he still manages to work in several roles within WWE. He often appears on RAW Talk, The SmackDown LowDown, and Premium Live Event Kickoff shows as a panelist to offer his expertise in the ongoing action regularly unfolding. In addition to his role as an analyst, Booker is also a commentator on NXT alongside Vic Joseph.

#4 JBL is managing Baron Corbin

JBL and Baron Corbin

John Bradshaw Layfield will likely be remembered for being one of the best heels of the past twenty years. The brash and loudmouthed Texan first began wrestling in 1992, finding success in the Global Wrestling Federation, Germany, Japan, and on independent wrestling shows before signing with WWE in 1995.

JBL's ascent to the top of World Wrestling Entertainment was slow, but he was eventually a world champion and won several other titles along the way. He even held the WWF Hardcore Title on eighteen separate occasions. Bradshaw was inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class.

Layfield has taken on a handful of roles in the company. He often acts as a panelist and analyst for RAW Talk, The SmackDown LowDown, and on Premium Live Event Kickoff shows. He's also currently managing Baron Corbin on Monday Night RAW, providing guest commentary while doing so.

#3 Jerry "The King" Lawler appears as a panelist

Jerry "The King" Lawler is one of the longest tenured wrestlers in the industry today. He began wrestling over 50 years ago, beginning in 1970. He found great success wherever he went but is perhaps best known for being The King of Memphis Wrestling.

Lawler joined WWE in 1992 and with the exception of two brief separations, he's remained affiliated with the promotion ever since. He never won a title in World Wrestling Entertainment, but he did have a handful of legendary feuds and became an iconic color commentator. Jerry went into the Hall of Fame in 2007.

The King is shockingly still wrestling to this very day, albeit not for World Wrestling Entertainment. He appears on WWE programming regularly, however, as an analyst just like Booker T and JBL. He also occasionally hosts segments on RAW. The King is always known to stir up controversy on RAW Talk.

#2 Edge is a part-time superstar

Edge at Extreme Rules

Edge is the youngest Hall of Famer on this list. He began his wrestling career in 1992 and wrestled throughout Canada before eventually branching off into the United States. He received a developmental contract with WWE in 1997 and debuted on the main roster in 1998.

The Rated R Superstar had an incredible run with World Wrestling Entertainment. He won eleven world titles and over 30 belts in general while working for the company. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012, making him the youngest male inductee of all time.

The Hall of Famer is not only still working for WWE today, but he's wrestling for the promotion. The Rated R Superstar returned from what was thought to be a career-ending neck injury in 2020 and he's been a semi-regular ever since, most recently competing at Extreme Rules 2022.

#1 Triple H is in charge of WWE's creative direction

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, & a bird

Triple H began wrestling in 1992. He primarily wrestled in the New England area before joining World Championship Wrestling in 1994. He never won a title in the company before being signed by World Wrestling Entertainment in 1995.

The Game had nearly unparalleled success as an in-ring competitor in WWE. He held fourteen world titles in the company. He also captured ten other titles, won King of the Ring, won the Royal Rumble, and headlined WrestleMania on several occasions. The King of Kings was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 as a member of D-Generation X.

While Triple H recently retired from the ring due to heart complications, The Game is playing a much bigger role than anybody could have imagined. The Cerebral Assassin is in charge of talent relations and the entire creative direction of WWE. World Wrestling Entertainment is his game and everybody else is just playing it.

