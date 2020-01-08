5 WWE Hall of Famers who never won the Royal Rumble match

Several top Superstars never managed to win the Royal Rumble match

Royal Rumble is one of the four most exciting PPVs the company has to offer to its fans each year.

The brainchild of Pat Patterson, the event (and the Royal Rumble match itself) debuted in 1988 and has remained one of WWE’s big-four events ever since.

The Royal Rumble matches are two of the most exciting matches the company hosts each year as 30 men and 30 women battle in separate matches to earn a chance for a Championship match at WrestleMania for one of the company’s top titles.

While many legendary and top Superstars of WWE have won the match, with some even winning it more than once, there are a number of legends who never got a chance to emerge victorious over 29 other men.

In this article, we will look at 5 male Hall of Famers who never won the Royal Rumble match in their career.

#5 Booker T

Will he return to the ring one final time?

Booker T is no stranger to the wrestling community. In fact, he might be one of the most gifted and successful Superstars to have ever walked into WWE.

Booker T was not only well known as a solo performer but was also known for his team with his brother (known as Harlem Heat). He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 by his brother Lash, while both men were inducted together in 2019 as Harlem Heat.

As a former King of the Ring winner and World Heavyweight Champion, Booker enjoyed a lot of success up top.

However, he was never able to make it big in the Royal Rumble matches and never managed to win any (even though he participated in many).

Now that Booker is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and a constant on the announce table, fans have a lot of respect for what he's done for the business.

A Royal Rumble win would have surely increased his value as a performer as it would have given him the chance to possibly headline WrestleMania. After all, he is the only two-time Hall of Famer who hasn’t won the Royal Rumble.

