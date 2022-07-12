5 WWE Heels who could turn babyface to challenge Roman Reigns 

As WWE's top heel, Roman Reigns has "smashed" almost every top babyface who has tried to dethrone him. Perhaps it's time for a fellow heel to hop on the good side and challenge The Tribal Chief.

At WrestleMania 38, Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Since then, he has feuded with top babyfaces on both RAW and SmackDown, including Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Riddle.

Speaking of top babyfaces, there aren't many left on either flagship show who haven't feuded with The Needle Mover. So, what better way to keep things fresh than by turning a heel babyface and having them go toe-to-toe with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion?

Here's a quick look at the current heel roster reveals the presence of credible names who have either had a history with The Tribal Chief or others who would make an ideal first-time opponent:

#5 Sheamus

If there's one thing the head of The Brawling Brutes knows very well, it's how to pick a fight. Although Sheamus has been a tremendous performer for over a decade, it wasn't until the start of the pandemic that fans finally started noticing his unrivaled ability to mesh well with opponents of all styles.

As of July 2022, The Celtic Warrior has been portraying a bad guy on SmackDown, but that hasn't stopped him from crossing paths with The Bloodline. In fact, he qualified for the 2022's Men's Money in the Bank ladder match by beating The Usos.

Additionally, he has cashed in on Roman Reigns once, a fact he brought up ahead of the aforementioned ladder bout.

So, it's totally possible for Sheamus to turn babyface in the near future and take a shot at The Head of the Table. The type of hard-hitting fight these two are capable of having is exactly what the WWE Universe has been craving.

#4 Current WWE Intercontinental Champion, Gunther

Drago @Notorious401



Powerful words from Kaiser. #SmackDown "It's prestige is going to be restored, and it's going to remain in the iron grip of the man who holds the mat and the Intercontinental Championship sacred. The Ring General, GUNTHER!" - @WWE_KaiserPowerful words from Kaiser. "It's prestige is going to be restored, and it's going to remain in the iron grip of the man who holds the mat and the Intercontinental Championship sacred. The Ring General, GUNTHER!" - @WWE_Kaiser Powerful words from Kaiser. 🎤🔥 #SmackDown https://t.co/xUtQSluMYF

Like Sheamus, Gunther is someone who loves to fight. From his deafening chops to undeniable presence, the Austrian powerhouse has all the tools to become a leading name in the wrestling world.

After a successful stint on NXT UK and a short stay on NXT, Gunther arrived on SmackDown in April 2022. Around two months into his main-roster run, he won the Intercontinental Championship by demolishing Ricochet.

While he is primed to be one of the top heels on the Blue Brand, WWE is known for shaking things up at random times. So, don't rule out the possibility of The Ring General turning face to start a program with The Tribal Chief.

The story could be simple and require both Superstars to tussle with each other to determine the A-Champion of SmackDown. This feud could give Gunther some extra credibility as he ascends to the top of the food chain.

#3 The Right-Hand Man, Jey Uso

The Bloodline is fine; that's what can be said for now. However, it's hard to simply forget everything that Roman Reigns put his cousin through during the fall of 2020.

At WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, the six-time World Champion crossed all limits to defeat Jey Uso. He beat up then-injured Jimmy Uso in front of Jey, just to make him say "I Quit" and fall in line.

Since then, the eight-time Tag Team Champion has been serving as The Tribal Chief's right-hand man. While he has achieved immeasurable success in the said role, it's hard to believe that the family feud is completely done and over.

If the potential The Rock/Roman Reigns encounter goes down, Jey Uso might consider siding with cousin Dwayne. Not only would Jey's betrayal make the Samoan saga more dramatic, but it could also help him avenge his crushing losses to The Big Dog.

#2 Happy Corbin

Roman Reigns's last pinfall loss came in a match against King/Happy Corbin.

The three-time Golden Gloves Champion didn't get to bag many meaningful wins in the first half of 2022. But that doesn't change the fact that he is the last person to pin Roman Reigns (as of July 2022).

Considering that the 2015 Royal Rumble winner hasn't been pinned in over two-and-a-half years, Corbin has a strong case to challenge for WWE's top prize. For that to happen, though, he would have to revamp his entire presentation. Reverting to his "Lone Wolf" roots, coupled with a face turn, could be a good starting point.

The Head of the Table is no stranger to facing the 2017 Mr. Money in the Bank. However, all of their previous encounters had Reigns playing the hero and Corbin playing the villain. A rerun of their rivalry, but with the roles reversed, could make for must-watch TV.

Furthermore, it would be refreshing to see the 2019 King of the Ring winner as a babyface. That's a side of him that fans have never seen on the main roster.

#1 The Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Sami Zayn is a funny but annoying heel that is trying to get in with The Bloodline. He's dedicating his matches to Roman Reigns. He wants to win MITB so no one cashes in on Roman.



But it also makes him sympathetic because he is getting played. It makes me want to root for him. Sami Zayn is a funny but annoying heel that is trying to get in with The Bloodline. He's dedicating his matches to Roman Reigns. He wants to win MITB so no one cashes in on Roman.But it also makes him sympathetic because he is getting played. It makes me want to root for him. https://t.co/3xGDGdbxb0

Sami Zayn has been a highlight of WWE TV for the last several years. He's one of those gifted performers who can do justice to any character assigned to them. He is currently playing a superfan of The Bloodline.

His obsession with getting acknowledged by the said faction has been a joy to watch so far. Anyhow, it's clear as of today that the trio is simply using the three-time Intercontinental Champion to do their dirty work.

The fact that the people Zayn looks up to are never there for him makes his character a sympathetic one. So, expect The Master Strategist to eventually come to his senses and stand up to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

If the 38-year-old's association with "The Ones" indeed leads to the former turning into a babyface, it could be one of the best slow-burn storylines in recent history.

