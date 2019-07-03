5 WWE heels who Kevin Owens is destined to feud with as a babyface

Kevin Owens and Brock Lesnar are yet to meet on WWE TV

Kevin Owens became a babyface for the first time in his WWE main-roster career when he returned from double knee surgery in February 2019.

Unfortunately for the former Universal champion, WWE’s decision-makers changed their plans for him heading into WrestleMania 35, where he was originally supposed to face Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship, and he ended up not even appearing on the show.

In the weeks that followed WrestleMania, Owens referred to himself as “Big O” and became an honorary member of The New Day, replacing the injured Big E, until he turned heel on Kofi Kingston and unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Championship at Money In The Bank.

Two months on from Owens’ latest betrayal, he was placed in an unusual tag team with Dolph Ziggler on the July 2 episode of SmackDown Live. The two men struggled to co-exist as partners, leading to their loss in the main event against Heavy Machinery, and KO earned a babyface reaction from the fans at the end of the show after hitting Ziggler with an impressive Stunner.

With the three-time United States champion seemingly on course to be a good guy again, let’s take a look at five heels who he is destined to take on during his run as a babyface.

#5 Dolph Ziggler

On paper, Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler might not sound like the most exciting of matches in 2019, especially as the two men have already met 13 times in televised one-on-one encounters (10 wins for Owens, three wins for Ziggler).

However, in the context of the current storyline, Ziggler seems like the perfect first opponent for Owens to face as he looks to kick-start his latest run as a good guy on SmackDown Live.

The most recent episode of SmackDown brilliantly set up a future match between the two, with Owens hilariously insulting Ziggler at the start of the show before executing a perfect Stunner on “The Showoff” with seconds of the broadcast to go.

Is Owens vs. Ziggler worthy of taking place at the next pay-per-view, WWE Extreme Rules, on July 14? Probably not, but there would be few complaints if the two were given time on SmackDown to tell a long-term story.

