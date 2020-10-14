5 WWE icons who had heat with another wrestler

As anyone who follows behind-the-scenes WWE news will know, it is not uncommon for WWE Superstars to have legitimate issues with each other in real life.

For example, the big news after the first night of the 2020 WWE Draft obviously revolved around the roster changes, but social media was also full of discussions about the out-of-character dig that Seth Rollins aimed at Matt Riddle.

Plenty of other stories about WWE Superstars having real-life heat have emerged in recent years, with some legendary Superstars opening up about problems that they had with a former colleague.

In this article, let’s take a look at five WWE icons who had heat with another wrestler.

#5 WWE legends Bret Hart and Jake Roberts

Bret Hart does not think Jake Roberts passed the torch to other WWE Superstars

Jake Roberts made his views on Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels perfectly clear when he appeared on the FlipDaScript podcast in March 2020.

The WWE legend explained that he did not win the WWE Championship during his seven-year run in WWE because his character did not need to hold a title.

He added that Hart and Michaels did not draw money when they were the top Superstars in WWE, which is why he considers them to be the worst WWE Champions of all time:

“I think Shawn was a better showman than Bret, no doubt. Bret was boring. Bret was a great wrestler. To me, Bret Hart would never have been Champion. He belongs on the fifth or sixth match in a tag situation.”

Speaking in his Confessions of a Hitman series on BretHart.com, The Hitman gave his honest opinion on Roberts’ wrestling career:

“Jake Roberts was one of those guys that never passed the torch to anybody. He never made anybody else but himself. He was a sneaky kind of guy in the ring.”

Hart went on to say that Roberts changed the finish to his match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 8 at short notice.

According to Hart, Roberts was reluctant to put The Undertaker over, so he called an audible and wanted his opponent to Tombstone him at ringside instead of inside the ring.

The Undertaker then rolled Roberts back into the ring and pinned him to pick up the win.