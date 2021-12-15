5 WWE ideas Becky Lynch disagreed with

WWE fans only have to watch Becky Lynch’s matches to know she is one of the most creative superstars in the company.

The WrestleMania 35 main-eventer has the ability to produce show-stealing matches with almost any opponent, from Asuka and Charlotte Flair to Natalya and Sasha Banks.

As part of Lynch’s busy schedule, she often finds time to discuss her life as a WWE Superstar in out-of-character interviews. Over the years, The Man has revealed several behind-the-scenes stories about her own character, including some pitches that she disliked.

In this listicle, let’s count down five WWE ideas that Lynch disagreed with.

#5 Becky Lynch disagreed with her 2018 heel turn

The biggest turning point in Becky Lynch’s WWE career came at SummerSlam 2018 when she attacked Charlotte Flair after their Triple Threat match with Carmella. The major storyline development was supposed to represent a heel turn for Lynch, but fans disliked WWE’s booking and continued to cheer for the underdog superstar.

In the weeks that followed, The Irish Lasskicker cut a heel promo on SmackDown and began to use villainous tactics in matches. However, due to her overwhelming popularity at the time, WWE’s higher-ups had little choice but to allow Lynch to perform as a babyface.

Speaking on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, the inaugural SmackDown Women’s Champion acknowledged that her heel turn did not make sense.

“And even when we talk about the first-ever SmackDown Women’s Champion, the crowd wanted me to be the Champion. So they dictate a lot… So I think it just doesn’t make sense that I would talk about how bad and how wrong they are. Because they’ve obviously made their voices heard and supported me the whole time,” Lynch said. [H/T GiveMeSport]

Three years later than planned, Becky Lynch officially turned heel after she defeated Bianca Belair in 26 seconds in her return match at SummerSlam.

Once again, the majority of fans initially wanted to cheer for the longest-reigning RAW Women’s Champion in history. But, unlike in 2018, WWE’s decision-makers opted not to turn her back into a babyface.

