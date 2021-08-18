5 WWE Legends who are surprisingly not Grand Slam Champions

Despite all their WWE achievements, here are five legends who are surprisingly not Grand Slam Champions.

Originally, WWE Superstars had to win a World Title, the Tag Team Titles, the Intercontinental Title, and the European Championship or the Hardcore Championship to become Grand Slam Champions. After retiring both the Hardcore and the European Championship, WWE recognized the United States Championship as the fourth title needed to complete the Grand Slam.

The likes of AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Roman Reigns already have this accolade. However, these five legends, who seem to have done it all in WWE, are not among that list. Each of them fell one or two titles short of becoming a Grand Slam Champion.

A few of them have already missed their chance at capturing these missing titles, mainly because of their age. Others, however, still have the opportunity. Two of the five wrestlers recently returned to WWE.

Here are five WWE Legends who are surprisingly not Grand Slam Champions.

#5. The Rock

The Rock has never won the European, Hardcore or the United States Championship

The Rock is a global icon and one of the most accomplished WWE Superstars of all time. He debuted in 1996 and soon became Intercontinental Champion. The Brahma Bull spent eight years as a regular competitor in WWE.

Living proof that through hard work, there are no limits to what you can accomplish. Happy Birthday to eight-time WWE Champion and The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment, @TheRock! pic.twitter.com/UTTl7XtTme — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 2, 2020

Besides winning the Intercontinental title for a second time, The Rock became a five-time Tag Team Champion, a two-time WCW Champion, and a seven-time WWE Champion.

In 2004, the 49-year-old retired to become an actor. In the following years, he made sporadic appearances. However, his feud with John Cena in 2011 led to a square-off between the two superstars a year later at WrestleMania 28.

In 2013, The Rock made another return to WWE to challenge CM Punk for the WWE Championship. He successfully defeated The Best in the World at the 2013 Royal Rumble pay-per-view to add another world title to his tally, becoming an eight-time WWE Champion. He lost the title less than four months later to Cena at WrestleMania.

The Great One wrestled his last match at WrestleMania 32 against Eric Rowan and has not competed since.

Throughout The Rock's career, he never won the European Championship, the Hardcore Championship, or the United States Championship. Failing to win any of these titles prevented The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment from having his name on the list of Grand Slam Champions in WWE.

