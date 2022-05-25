5 WWE Legends who could return for Crown Jewel 2022

WWE has presented bi-annual shows from The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since 2018 and over the past four years, several legends have returned to wrestle at the event.

The likes of Shawn Michaels, Goldberg, Triple H, Kane, The Undertaker, and even Lita have wrestled in the Middle East and the company could now have plans for more legends to return this year.

The company announced its return to the country last night on RAW with the tagline "legends will rise" which gives off the impression that there could be plans in place for some surprise returns.

The following list looks at just five former WWE Superstars who could make their return and could wrestle in Saudi Arabia in November.

#5. Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle recently underwent double knee replacement surgery and it could be a long road back for the former World Champion. WWE's trip to the Middle East isn't for six more months and if Angle can push through his rehab then the company could set up a tag team match for him where he is protected by his partner.

It's no secret that Angle was disappointed that his WWE career ended with a defeat to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. The Olympian has shown off several gym selfies in recent months that show that he's physically in fantastic condition and if the company came calling then he would be ready to step back in the ring.

There were plans for Angle to wrestle at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia earlier this year and these could now be pushed forward into Crown Jewel.

#4. Former 16-time World Champion John Cena

John Cena hasn't wrestled for WWE since SummerSlam last year when he came up short against Roman Reigns. Cena has been busy outside of WWE with several other projects but has noted that he wants to return to the ring for his 20th anniversary.

Cena has wrestled in the Middle East before but was wary about traveling to the country a few years ago when it was surrounded by controversy. It's unclear what the plan is for Cena's return, but recent reports suggest that it could be some time in the summer. If this isn't the case then WWE could allow the former Champion to return in Saudi Arabia or at least wrestle as part of the show.

#3. Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Lita made her return to WWE as part of this year's Royal Rumble before going on to wrestle Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber in a losing effort. Trish Stratus has teased a return to the ring several times in recent months against the likes of Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch.

Stratus' storyline with Lynch was able to excel when the Hall of Famer recently hosted live events in Canada and it's a ready-made feud if she was able to make the trip to the Middle East.

Following on from the success of Lita earlier this year, it's hard to imagine that WWE won't approach Stratus with an offer to make her return and wrestle at Crown Jewel.

#2. Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently made his return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 and was able to main event the show against Kevin Owens. It was noted following the show that the company was in talks to have Austin wrestle again after the success of his return and Crown Jewel could be the perfect place.

Many legends have chosen to wrestle in Saudi Arabia over the past few years and Austin proved that he still has what it takes last month.

Many current superstars would jump at the chance to wrestle the Hall of Famer and it would be the first time that he makes the trip to the Middle East to wrestle for WWE.

#1. Former WWE Champion The Rock

It goes without saying that if WWE wants to set up a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 39, then the build-up has to begin at some point. The Rock has reportedly cleared his schedule for the first quarter of 2023, which means that he could make his return as early as at The Royal Rumble.

"He is going to do zero movie commitments for the first quarter of 2023, which would allow him to do WrestleMania without having to worry about movie commitments and also have the time to help launch the first season of the XFL. So actually, the timing for doing a WrestleMania match would be excellent this year because he has two different projects which would require him to take time off from movies." (via Cinemablend)

Now that this information has been made public, it's likely that WWE will want to change things around and could request that The Rock appear at Crown Jewel and the first seeds could be planted regarding his match with Roman Reigns.

The Rock has never traveled to Saudi Arabia as an active performer, but the Prince has noted that he is an old-school wrestling fan and would accept The Rock's return with open arms.

