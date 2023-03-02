5 WWE legends who could return for one more match 

The previous episode of Monday Night RAW saw Trish Stratus make her blockbuster return to WWE to help Lita and Becky Lynch defeat IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. The Extreme Diva and Big Time Becks became the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Stratus is now likely to join forces with the new Women's Tag Team Champions to take on Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39. However, the former Women's Champion may not be the only one to return to the promotion for another match.

Several WWE legends have shown interest in returning to the company for one more showdown. The promotion may have these names follow in the footsteps of Stratus to make their surprise returns sooner rather than later.

On that note, let's take a look at five such legends who could return for one more match.

#5. Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle last wrestled in his retirement match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. While fans expected the company to give a fitting end to Angle's career by having John Cena retire him, the creative team had Corbin lock horns with the veteran in his retirement match.

However, the former RAW GM has shown interest in making an in-ring return for one more match. Angle revealed in an interview that he is open to the idea of one last showdown inside the WWE ring.

While it was rumored that the former Olympian could feature in a match at WrestleMania 39, that seems unlikely at this point. However, the odds of Angle returning for a potential match in the future can't be ruled out.

#4. Gangrel

Best known for being the leader of the gothic faction The Brood, Gangrel made a name for himself thanks to his dark and unique character. However, the veteran had a lukewarm stint with the company before being released in 2001.

However, The Vampire is reportedly interested in a potential WWE return for another encounter. Gangrel recently revealed that he would like to have a match against his former stablemate, The Rated-R Superstar Edge.

While it will be interesting to see if the company decides to have him on board for a showdown against Edge, there's no denying that seeing Gangrel inside the WWE ring once again would surely be an interesting prospect.

#3. Former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg

Goldberg last featured in a match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. The veteran challenged The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship at the event. However, he succumbed to a loss in the end. The WCW legend has been on hiatus ever since.

While there were murmurs of Goldberg being done with wrestling, the 56-year-old recently squashed those rumors. Hence, the former Universal Champion could return to the company for another match.

However, given his age, it won't be a surprise if that happens to be his retirement match.

#2. Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin returned for a match against Kevin Owens at The Show of Shows last year. The Texas RattleSnake had a decent outing against The Prizefighter.

WWE had reportedly offered Stone Cold another match at WrestleMania 39. The company was planning to pit Austin against Lesnar at the event. However, recent reports have suggested that the veteran has turned down the fight.

Nonetheless, given the positive response Austin's outing against KO received, the odds of The Texas Rattlesnake making a comeback for another match can't be ruled out.

#1. The Rock

As you may know, the company was reportedly planning a blockbuster match between The Rock and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the biggest event of the year. However, that couldn't come to fruition after The Brahma Bull pulled out of the match.

Nonetheless, given this is one of the biggest possible encounters the company could put on, WWE could save the dream match between the pair for a later date. The promotion could have The People's Champion make an appearance at WrestleMania 39 to lay down the breadcrumbs for the same.

Should The Rock vs. Roman Reigns happen in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

