WWE legend willing to return after 15 years to face Edge one more time

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has dropped hints over the last few months that he could retire soon. Gangrel, The Rated-R Superstar's former on-screen ally, would like one more match with the WWE veteran before his in-ring career ends.

Gangrel performed alongside Edge and Christian as The Brood between October 1998 and July 1999. The trio famously entered arenas through a ring of fire on the stage area. They also covered their opponents in "blood" at unexpected times before, during, and after matches.

In a recent K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, Gangrel spoke about possibly sharing the ring with Edge again:

"To be honest, I would like that one-on-one match with Edge." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Gangrel is still an active in-ring competitor, but he has not appeared in a match for WWE since late 2007. The 54-year-old believes it would be fitting if his vampire persona had one last encounter with the 11-time world champion:

"I started there with him, I'd like to finish it with him, the Gangrel character," Gangrel continued. "The vampire character started in Puerto Rico, but Gangrel [in] WWE, what everybody knows me as, I think I would like to do one more match with Edge. That would be cool."

Gangrel's last WWE match took place on December 10, 2007. He competed in a 17-man Battle Royal on RAW's 15th-anniversary episode.

Edge recently clarified his WWE retirement remark

On the August 22, 2022, episode of RAW, Edge defeated Damian Priest in front of his adoring fans in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Following the match, he announced that he would like to retire in Toronto in August 2023.

Edge teamed up with his wife Beth Phoenix to beat Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber on Saturday. When asked about his retirement plans at the post-show press conference, the experienced superstar suggested that he might continue wrestling beyond this year:

"I'm just ecstatic," Edge said. "I'm not even thinking about what I'm having for breakfast tomorrow, let alone what I'm gonna do five, six, seven, eight months from now. But I will say I would like it [retirement match] to be in Canada."

Edge unsuccessfully challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship on Monday's episode of RAW following interference from Finn Balor.

