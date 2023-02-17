Will Goldberg ever return to WWE? Surprising answer revealed

Goldberg's latest appearance in WWE occurred during the 2022 Elimination Chamber event against Roman Reigns. However, it looks like the Hall of Famer is not done with his career just yet.

In December 2022, Goldberg revealed that he was not done wrestling just yet. As previously reported by Give Me Sport, the 56-year-old claimed that his days may be numbered, but that doesn't mean it's already done.

My days aren’t done yet. My days may be numbered, but my days are not over with yet. I've got a monstrous garage and gym being built that will be done in about a month, and if you think I'm not going to be living in there for the rest of my life, preparing for what's next, you’re crazy.”

The WCW legend returned to the company in 2016 after 12 years away. His first feud back was against Brock Lesnar and even won the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens along the way.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 but continued wrestling. The following year, he wrestled The Undertaker and Dolph Ziggler. In 2020, he returned once again and began a feud against Bray Wyatt. He also faced the likes of Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and finally, The Tribal Chief.

Details regarding Goldberg's potential WWE contract

The Hall of Famer's WWE contract was supposed to end in December last year, which he previously revealed two months prior to it being supposed to end. However, it looks like the company and the superstar have reached an agreement.

According to Xero News, Goldberg has a two-year deal and will participate in five matches during its duration. Out of the five, three would come from younger talents he has not faced yet. The site also reported that it would mainly take place in Saudi Arabia and/or WrestleMania. Finally, the site added that he has also called out Roman Reigns.

If Da Man is eyeing a rematch with Reigns, this may be the reason why a return still hasn't occurred. At the moment, The Head of the Table is occupied with Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes later in WrestleMania 39.

It remains to be seen when fans will get to see the 56-year-old Hall of Famer again, whether that may be for a simple segment or another in-ring performance. For now, it looks like the Stamford-based promotion is still searching for a viable opponent for Goldberg.

