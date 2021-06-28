5 WWE Legends who should return to the ring

There is nothing more delightful for WWE fans than a dramatic, buzzing return. Even sitting miles away, those watching as fans can feel the excitement of a shocker. Of course, professional wrestling is scripted, but the surprises captivate audiences.

Brock Lesnar's shocking return on the night after WrestleMania 28 was memorable. As his theme song played, the crowd cheered and roared.

Similarly, Edge's grand homecoming in the 2020 Royal Rumble match shocked the commentators, fans, and wrestlers in the ring. Some fans were crying tears of joy as their hero entered the squared circle again.

Returns have become a defining feature of professional wrestling, and returning legends always produce the biggest surprises. With live crowds returning soon, will Vince McMahon bring back icons from the past?

In this slideshow, we'll take a glance at five WWE legends who should return to the ring.

Note: This list doesn't include legends like Brock Lesnar or John Cena, who are rumored to return. Part-timers like Goldberg and Shane McMahon have also been excluded.

#5 WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boyz

The Dudley Boyz returned in August 2015 to attack The New Day.

Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley need no introduction; The Dudley Boyz revolutionized tag team wrestling in ECW, WWE, and TNA. They have held the World Tag Team Championship eighteen times, making them the most decorated tandem in history.

After a long hiatus, the Dudley Boyz returned to WWE in August 2015. They battled fresher duos like The New Day, The Usos, and The Wyatt Family. The legendary tag team's contract expired a year later. After that, Bubba continued wrestling on the independent scene while D-Von became a producer backstage.

Although both wrestlers are past their prime, having the Dudley Boyz back for one final run is worthwhile. After all, it has been a while since the WWE Universe has seen them nail the Dudley Death Drop.

Their return would open up a host of opportunities. The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, RK-Bro, The Usos, The New Day, and the Mysterios would prove solid opponents for the legendary tag team.

Except for The Usos and The New Day, WWE hasn't created many successful tag teams. If a duo like the Viking Raiders could score a victory over the Dudley Boyz, it would put the younger tandem on the map.

