5 WWE legends who could return on the Road to WrestleMania 38

With the Royal Rumble this weekend, WWE's road to WrestleMania is about to begin. We might see multiple legends return on RAW and SmackDown in the build to the event. Some big matches could take place over the two-night extravaganza.

This year looks to be more exciting than most, as it will be the first time in three years that the entire timeline from Rumble to WrestleMania will play out in front of crowds. Also, the extra night could lead to even more big names showing up ahead of time.

Some of these stars will wrestle in high-profile matches, while others could adopt a variety of roles ahead of The Show of Shows. Either way, WWE will be better off with them on television.

Here are five legends who could return on the road to WrestleMania 38.

#5 Ronda Rousey might return to WWE for a big WrestleMania match

Ronda Rousey's return seems imminent. Vince McMahon is reportedly pushing hard for The Baddest Woman on the Planet to appear soon, potentially in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

If that is the case, expect Rousey to win and set up a main event match against Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. The two never had the singles match that fans were craving back in 2019, and while some would prefer Bianca Belair in the spot, such an injection of star power wouldn't hurt.

Other returning female stars could stick around following the Rumble, like The Bella Twins and Lita. However, none of their runs would be bigger than a potential road to WrestleMania for Ronda Rousey.

If the ex-UFC megastar can replicate the impact she made during her initial WWE run, the women's division would improve in stock. Rousey vs. Lynch is the perfect main event choice for Night One of The Show of Shows.

