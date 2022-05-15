5 WWE legends who have teased returning for one more match 

WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin returned and wrestled at WrestleMania 38 for the first time in almost two decades. The star set the tone for the weekend in his home state of Texas and this spawned the idea that several other legends could make their return at the same level.

Several WWE legends have teased making their return to the company and there already appears to be some matches set up. The following list looks at five WWE legends who have recently teased making their return for one more match.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus hasn't wrestled for WWE since 2019 when she took on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. The former Women's Champion has been part of some interesting projects outside the business and still found time to build up a potential match against Becky Lynch.

Stratus hosted the company's recent live event in Canada where she was able to confront Lynch and has made it clear as part of a recent appearance on VIBE105.5FM that she is waiting in the wings for a match against Big Time Becks.

"Becky, in the meantime, has hit rock bottom, lost her stuff, she lost her Women’s championship. I’m always here waiting in the wings and watching. Maybe or maybe not, that’s what I’ll say to you guys. People were pretty interested. It was kind of fun though."

Lynch isn't the only star that Stratus appears to have her eye on since Sasha Banks has also been in the frame for a dream match in recent years.

#4. Former Women's Champion Lita

Trish Stratus isn't the only Hall of Famer who has returned to the company several times and set up matches against current stars. Lita also recently returned to the company and had a show-stealing match against Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

Lita came up short to Lynch but has since teased in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that this isn't her final match and could make her return again in the future if someone else calls her out on TV.

“It might happen. Someone might call me out on TV and then I will answer.”

Several female wrestlers have spoken out about a dream match with Lita that could easily be set up in the future.

#3. Former Champion Beth Phoenix

Beth Phoenix returned to the ring back in January when she teamed up with her real-life husband Edge at The Royal Rumble. Edge and Phoenix picked up a win over The Miz and Maryse and The Glamazon has since gone missing from TV as The Rated R Superstar has undergone an interesting character change.

Rhea Ripley has since been pushing for a match against Phoenix following the star's reaction to her aligning with her husband. Ripley told 99.5 WKDQ that the former Women's Champion is her dream opponent and if she disagrees with her saying, she is gonna have a fight with her.

"I haven't talked to Beth [Phoenix], but I've been seeing a lot of her posts on Twitter and I don't know if she's very happy about me joining The Judgment Day. So Beth is gonna have to put her emotions aside and be on our side pretty much, or she's gonna have to fight me. Beth Phoenix is my dream opponent and if she disagrees with what we're saying, I wouldn't mind stepping in the ring with her and settling it once and for all," Ripley said. (5:32-6:21)

Phoenix has been sharing images of her in the gym in recent months and is noted that she is working on a "secret" project with WWE.

#2. Former World Champion Kurt Angle

The women are not the only ones looking to make their return to the company they once called home. Kurt Angle retired following a loss to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 but has revealed that he is working with WWE on a new project. Angle didn't reveal what the plans were but told Hannibal TV that it will most likely materialize.

“I have something going on with WWE right now and it most likely will materialize. I can’t talk about it but that’s what I’m waiting on and I don’t wanna mess that up. The company’s been so good to me and I wanna be loyal to them." via Alex McCarthy.

Angle had plans to make his return to the company earlier this year, but these were scrapped ahead of The Royal Rumble.

#1. WWE legend John Cena

John Cena hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since SummerSlam 2021 when he lost to Roman Reigns. The former 16-time World Champion was expected to be part of WrestleMania last month but has been busy with several other projects outside the company.

Cena is no longer considered to be a WWE Superstar but is open to making a return to the company. Cena told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this year that he is far from done with wrestling and hasn't had his last match by a long shot.

"I will tell everybody watching, I’m not done with WWE by a long shot. That’s my home, I love it. I was able to go back during the summer for a few months and entertain audiences when they welcomed audiences back to arenas and I’ve far from had my last performance." via GiveMeSport

Cena was disappointed that he had to skip WrestleMania 38, but there are rumors that the company could have plans for him to return in late 2022. The Theory has also teased a match against Cena at SummerSlam later this year.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Neda Ali