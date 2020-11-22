WWE has produced some of the finest wrestling talent in the industry, and some of these Superstars have paid back the company in a big way. WWE Hall of Famers and legends such as The Undertaker, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena have helped the company reach new heights after gaining fame outside of the squared circle.

While many of these legends are continuing to help spread WWE’s name and product all over the globe, there are a few surprising names Vince McMahon was not initially a fan of. While Vince has put his weight behind many top Superstars, there are some men and women who weren’t always in his good books.

Many managed to prove the Chairman of WWE wrong, others worked hard but faded away. In this article, we will look at 5 WWE legends Vince McMahon was initially not a fan of.

#5. Christian

Captain Charisma wasn't Vince McMahon's favorite

While many of Christian’s successes came alongside Edge in WWE, the Superstar managed to win the ECW Championship and WWE World Heavyweight Championship twice during his career. Christian had a relatively big fan following, but several accounts have suggested that the Chairman of WWE didn’t see him as someone who connected in a big way with the WWE Universe.

Speaking on Something to Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke about how Vince McMahon was fond of larger than life characters, such as The Undertaker and The Rock. However, Christian wasn’t someone who was in Vince’s good books when it came to being on top in WWE.

"[Vince] didn’t feel that [Christian] had the personality to connect with the audience in a big way.

"Every time you would come up with an idea for Edge or Christian it would be like okay, there is a lot excitement there with Edge.

"‘Oh by god, we could do this with him. We could do this with him, a big good-looking b****** and then we’d get to Christian and it would just be, ‘Ugh, godd***, do we have to shoot him? Do we have to see that face? The f***’s he gonna say?!’

"Vince felt Edge was the star of the team and while Christian had the tools, best damn worker on the card, and he would always say that and loved him personally. (He) Just didn’t think that personality transcended and got to the audience.”

While Vince did not think Christian could make it as big as Edge on his own, Captain Charisma did prove the Chairman wrong by winning several individual titles and making a rather big fanbase for himself.