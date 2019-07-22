5 WWE legends who Vince McMahon won't allow to return for the RAW Reunion

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 3.21K // 22 Jul 2019, 10:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A huge reunion!

We're all set for a huge episode of Monday Night RAW that will see a massive reunion of sorts of superstars and legends from the eras gone by. From legends of the Golden Era to the New Generation Era to the Attitude Era to the Ruthless Aggression Era, they'll be there in full-force to give us a huge throwback to the days of old.

Why is this episode happening? The belief is that USA Network has looked at WWE ratings and suggested it as a way to boost them again. While this RAW Reunion does promise to be a special attraction of sorts, it should be remembered that legends of the past aren't usually a part of exciting stories nowadays.

All we can hope is that the legends come and go without the expense of another current superstar. Hopefully, the 24/7 can be front and centre of the show. Now that is one way to make the RAW Reunion an instant success.

We've seen names advertised such as Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Mark Henry, Ric Flair, Booker T, etc. There are even a few that refused to appear, such as Jim Ross, Bret Hart and Bully Ray. This list, however, is about the legends who Vince McMahon simply won't allow to come.

#5. Marty Jannetty

Jannetty has been in a bad place

Following Marty Jannetty on social media these days is nothing short of sad and tragic. It's as though he's not even a shell of himself. He's disoriented and become an entirely different person.

At one point, Jannetty was pegged as many fans as the one who would be the "breakout star" from The Rockers and not Shawn Michaels. Given his recent social media post about not doing cocaine for "over an hour" while posting a photo of what is presumably cocaine all over his face certainly hasn't given a good look. He shouldn't be allowed to return.

1 / 5 NEXT