×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 WWE legends who will be retired by WrestleMania 35

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
5.28K   //    15 Mar 2019, 20:25 IST

E

In the history of pro wrestling, there have been many legends who have come, and many legends who have gone. Retirement is just a part of the process, and as some legends ride off into the sunset, newer, younger stars emerge ready to take the spot.

With WWE, 2019 is a very interesting year, because, for the first time in this decade, we can safely say that the dominance of part-timers is coming to an end. We've seen the legends take major spots at WrestleMania time and again the last few years, only to disappear from WWE programming after that.

Also read: 5 WWE superstars who Vince McMahon has no plans for at WrestleMania 35

It could be argued that the transition should have happened much earlier, but better late than never. It's come to the point where the prime of these legends have long gone, and they'll step aside so that the younger superstars of today can shine. Let's take a look at a few legends who will most certainly call it quits this year.

#5. Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle receives a hero's welcome in his hometown of Pittsburgh.

This one is already confirmed because, on the 11th March episode of Monday Night RAW, Kurt Angle revealed to the world that he's going to have his farewell match at WrestleMania. There were initially rumors that Angle has already retired and won't be getting a farewell, but it was the right move on WWE's part to allow him to call it quits on his terms.

While Angle has expressed the desire to wrestle a lot of young talent, it's quite clear that he's physically way past his prime and can no longer really go at the highest level anymore. That's alright because Angle has entertained fans for years, both in WWE and in TNA/Impact Wrestling.

Hopefully, he faces the right opponent at WrestleMania 35, and puts them over and endorses them as they rightfully should be.

Also read: 3 WWE superstars who will miss WrestleMania and 3 he won't

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Brock Lesnar The Undertaker
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
WrestleMania 35: 5 legends WWE fans would love to see at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
5 WWE legends who could have their farewell match at WrestleMania 36
RELATED STORY
Who will be WWE's champions after WrestleMania 35?
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Batista vs Triple H will be a retirement match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35 : 7 Things WWE should avoid doing this PPV 
RELATED STORY
3 WWE superstars who will miss WrestleMania 35 and 3 who won't
RELATED STORY
3 legendary WWE Superstars who could retire The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 legendary WWE Superstars who should retire after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 signs that Brock Lesnar will quit WWE after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 WWE legends who could return to action at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us