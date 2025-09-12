5 WWE legends whose children are training to be wrestlers

WWE and pro wrestling in general are full of multi-generational stars. From Roman Reigns and Randy Orton to Charlotte Flair and Bron Breakker, a good portion of the roster includes second, third, or even fourth-generation performers.With WWE's recruitment and NIL portal, the opportunity to follow in a parent's footsteps is even easier than just having a notable family name.As several stars grow older, their progeny also come of age to potentially join the industry. The next five WWE legends have children who are training to become pro wrestlers.#5. Tatanka's sons want to make their markWWE fans under 25 may not remember Tatanka, real name Chris Chavis. The 64-year-old portrayed a Native American gimmick during the early-to-mid 1990s era of the WWF, which was riddled with occupational gimmicks.Tatanka had a brief undefeated streak as a fan favorite before turning heel to join Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Corporation. His sons, Joseph and Jeremiah, have trained with Natalya in the infamous Hart Dungeon.If they are successful, they could join the list of brothers who tagged together in WWE like The Usos, The Steiners, and The Hardys.#4. Titus O'Neil's son, TJ, recently signed an NIL deal View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTitus O'Neil is most remembered for two things: the Prime Time Players tag team and tripping on the ramp during the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.While he wasn't as successful in winning titles, he's played an extremely important role outside of the ring as a Global Ambassador for the company. O'Neil received the Warrior Award and many other accolades for his charity work in the Tampa area.His son, TJ Bullard, recently inked an NIL deal with WWE. He currently plays football for the University of Central Florida.#3. Aalyah Mysterio may return to WWE screensWWE fans are already familiar with Rey Mysterio's daughter, Aalyah. As Dominik Mysterio began his main-roster career, Aalyah was also briefly used in storylines.Rey was feuding with Seth Rollins, but Buddy Murphy had defected from his side. He entered into a storyline romance with Rey's daughter.Aalyah's other appearances came as an audience member, as her father and brother were feuding. Dirty Dom's sister was also seen training in the Hart Dungeon.#2. A new version of the Steiners?Bron Breakker has proven that pro wrestling comes naturally to members of the Steiner family. His father, Rick, and uncle Scott Steiner have won tag team titles in various promotions.Once Breakker graduated from college after playing football, he quickly transitioned to the ring. He was the focal point of the NXT 2.0 launch and has already won the Intercontinental Title.His cousin, Brock Rechsteiner, was part of the NIL class with TJ Bullard. Brock is Scott's son and also plays college football at Jacksonville State University.#1. Jacob Henry, The World's Strongest SonFans may have already seen Jacob Henry, Mark Henry's son, in the stands with his father during select PLEs.The World's Strongest Man is from Texas and is a huge Texas Longhorns fan. His son, however, wrestles and plays football for rival Oklahoma.Henry's amateur skills differ from his father's powerlifting background. That doesn't mean he can't carve his own path to success in the ring.