5 WWE superstars who could follow AJ Styles to NXT 2.0

WWE NXT is no longer the same black-and-gold deliverer of greatness. The new NXT 2.0 has brought to the foreground a more gimmicky atmosphere. Occupational gimmicks similar to those seen during the company's New Generation era routinely collide with the likes of Ciampa and Strong.

However, match quality hasn't decreased to a great extent. The likes of Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Odyssey Jones and Xyon Quinn are talented individuals attempting to prove themselves in the ring. The brand is now being spiced up by main roster stars such as Riddle and AJ Styles appearing on it. Riddle was recently revealed as the "shaman" of MSK and a six-man tag team involving the trio against Imperium is constantly being hinted at.

In an intriguing exchange, Grayson Waller challenged AJ Styles, leading to a response from the Phenomenal One. Styles appeared on NXT 2.0 to further the rivalry. If this routine of main roster stars appearing on NXT 2.0 continues, it can add a sense of intrigue to the episodes. Here is a list of 5 WWE superstars who could follow Riddle and "invade" NXT 2.0.

#5 Former WWE Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H

The Nikki A.S.H. experiment hasn't turned out to be a complete success. The gimmick caters to the younger section of the audience, and the Raw Women's Championship victory was a nice accomplishment for the performer. However, neither Super Brutality nor the A.S.H. character can last much longer.

Nikki Cross may be looking forward to a return to NXT, where she will be able to rediscover her lunatic self. In NXT, she can face the likes of Mandy Rose, Dakota Kai and Io Shirai. When she returns to the main roster after this hypothetical NXT tour, it will be Nikki Cross and not a recycled version of Rosey's Super Hero in Training persona.

