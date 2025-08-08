5 WWE main roster stars who are romantically linked with NXT talents

WWE NXT has been developing some of the best talents in the world, and a number of them have already been called up to the main roster. While the superstars have been trading blows with each other in the squared circle, there is a lot of camaraderie among the talent backstage.

Numerous names have found their life partners backstage in WWE itself. Some of the biggest names include Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, who are said to be one of the power couples of the company. Several main roster talents have been linked romantically with NXT superstars as well. Some have announced their relationships in public, while others have already gotten engaged.

Let’s check out the list of stars who are romantically linked with NXT talent.

#5. Maxxine Dupri and Anthony Luke

WWE RAW star Maxxine Dupri has proved to be a sensation as a part of the Alpha Academy over the past few months. The star has not been able to win a lot of matches, but has proved why she deserves to be a part of the roster with her performances.

Dupri is currently in a relationship with Anthony Luke, who was a part of the WWE LFG. Dupri was seen kissing the star during his first match on the program, and the couple has already made their relationship public.

#4. Tyler Bate and Sol Ruca

The NXT Women’s North American Champion, Sol Ruca, has stolen the spotlight with her recent performances. On the other hand, Tyler Bate has been off TV due to an injury lately, but made his comeback as El Grande Americano on the latest episode of RAW.

Both Bate and Ruca have been in a relationship over the past few months and have often posted pictures together on social media. The couple has not been seen together on TV yet, but fans would love to see them in a mixed tag team match in the future.

#3. Bron Breakker and Izzi Dame

Bron Breakker is at the top of his career as a part of The Vision alongside Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman on RAW. The former Intercontinental Champion has been in a relationship with NXT’s Izzi Dame since last year.

While Dame is making a name for herself in NXT, the star has been quite active on social media. The couple has often posted pictures with each other, celebrating their time together.

#2. Former WWE World Champion Damian Priest and Lola Vice

One of the most popular names in the wrestling industry today, Damian Priest, has reportedly been in a relationship with a talent from NXT as well. While the couple has not confirmed their dating rumors yet, it is speculated that Priest is in a relationship with NXT talent Lola Vice.

The couple has teased fans with cryptic posts, which have only fueled speculation about their relationship.

#1. Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordon

Former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes has been trying to get to the top of the roster on SmackDown lately. The star has been linked in a romantic relationship with NXT talent Kelani Jordan for quite some time now, and the couple announced their engagement last month on social media.

Kelani Jordan @kelani_wwe Happy birthday to my fiancé!! 💕💍 29 seconds isn’t enough to show all the ways I love you. Thank you for being my rock, my joy, and my answered prayer!! I pray you have the best day 🙏🏽🥹 @Carmelo_WWE

With both stars having a similar style of wrestling, fans want to see them together in the ring one day. We will have to wait and see if any of these couples get to team up in a mixed tag team contest someday.

