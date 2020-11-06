5 WWE main roster stars who want to face someone from NXT

Last year at WWE Survivor Series, NXT surprised the entire WWE Universe when they emerged as victors in its debut at the event. Fans expected NXT to score wins in a couple of the contests during the night. However, no one expected the Superstars of the black and gold brand to come out on top in four matches to win the battle for brand supremacy.

Since then, NXT has become a bigger deal than it was a year ago. Several top NXT Superstars gain more respect from the wrestling industry.

Many current WWE Superstars on RAW and SmackDown have also expressed their desire to compete against some wrestlers from the black and gold brand. This has allowed fans to aspire towards some new dream matches.

In this article, we will look at five main rosters WWE Superstars who have expressed their desire to face someone from NXT.

#5 Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey wants to face Rhea Ripley

Will The Baddest Woman on the Planet face The Nightmare?

Ronda Rousey is currently out of action, but she is likely going to shoot back up to the top of WWE once she returns to the ring. The Baddest Woman on the Planet already made an impact on WWE RAW during her first year in the company, and she could come back for more before she calls it quits.

The door is open for several dream matches once Rousey returns to the ring. So, fans are looking forward to the day when the former RAW Women’s Champion comes back on the main roster.

Rousey already has an opponent in mind, and this match could happen when she decides to return to the WWE ring. During an interview with Corey Graves on After The Bell, Rousey revealed that she would like to compete against Rhea Ripley from WWE NXT.

She stated that Ripley is doing a great job on NXT, and it’d be great to compete against The Nightmare at some point in her career.

During an interview with Sport Bible, Ripley said that she was all up for the idea and looked forward to the day she would get a chance to compete against Rousey.

"Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah. I would love to fight Ronda Rousey," the NXT women's champ said."It would be incredible. It's funny because before I made it to NXT, I would watch her on UFC and I'm like, 'This chick's bada*s. She's so cool. Like, I wanna be like her.'

"And then my friends were like, 'Your sort of like her. You guys seem exactly the same, you act the same, you both love Vegeta. Like, you guys are pretty much the same person.' So, if I could share the ring with her one day, I would probably be the happiest girl ever [laughs]."

Ripley vs Rousey

Ripley vs Flair

I’d be down! 👹 https://t.co/ZYqiF940IC — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) January 29, 2020

This could turn out to be a great match if WWE goes ahead with it. If Rousey competes on WWE NXT someday, it could help the brand gain a lot more viewership and give it the push it needs to become a legitimate third brand.