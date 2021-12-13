5 matches Goldberg could have in WWE in 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is a legend both inside and outside the ring.

Inside the squared circle, the former world champion has destroyed many superstars. Outside the ring, Goldberg has entertained fans with his acting exploits.

Before joining WWE, Goldberg carved a praise-worthy career in WCW, going head to head with Kevin Nash, Sting, and Bret Hart. In WWE, he's been a force to reckon with while competing in epic bouts against Triple H, Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt, and Braun Strowman.

The Hall of Famer was last seen in action at Crown Jewel 2021, where he decimated Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred Match. This was after Lashley injured Goldberg's knee and attacked his son at SummerSlam 2021.

Since Goldberg has a limited number of matches on the roster, there will be a host of superstars vying for an opportunity to face him in 2022. Here, we look at five matches that Goldberg could have in WWE in 2022.

#5. Goldberg vs. Riddle

WWE Superstar Riddle is one of the most attractive performers in the promotion. As RK-Bro, he's one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions with Randy Orton.

The Original Bro and Goldberg have not always had a healthy relationship. At SummerSlam 2019, Riddle took shots at the Hall of Famer after his unattractive display against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown. He even called the WCW Icon the worst wrestler in the business.

Over time they improved their relationship. A few months back, in an appearance on The Bump, The Original Bro spoke about choosing Goldberg over Brock Lesnar for a dream match:

"Billy G... Golberg. Him and Gage, they bring it, they’re a package deal. Bill has been kinda cool with me lately, not too cool, not that cool, but he’s been cooler. The bridge was already destroyed, it got blown up. Right now we’re throwing some stones so that you can walk across the water. But if I had to pick a match between the two of them right now, and if I’m going realistically, I’m thinking Goldberg. Goldberg and Mania, I think that’s a possibility. I think I might convince him to actually wrestle me."

If a match does take place between the two at WrestleMania next year, it will certainly be a tremendous watch.

