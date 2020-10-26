5 WWE matches that made Superstars cry

Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 to retain his WWE Universal Championship.

In the closing stages of the Hell in a Cell match, which also had an “I Quit” stipulation, Reigns cried in the middle of the ring as he began to question the amount of punishment that he had delivered to his own cousin.

It looked as though Jey Uso’s twin brother, Jimmy Uso, had talked some sense into the WWE Universal Champion, who gripped hands with his cousin and apologized for taking things too far.

“I don’t even know who I am. I’m sorry.”

Moments later, Reigns trapped Jimmy in a guillotine choke, prompting Jey to finally quit the match.

The former Shield member then made his way up to the top of the stage area, where he was greeted by Afa (his uncle) and Sika (his father). The legendary Wild Samoans acknowledged Reigns as the family’s Tribal Chief, while The Usos watched on from inside the ring.

Now, inspired by Reigns’ emotional moment at WWE Hell in a Cell, let’s take a look at five WWE matches that made Superstars cry.

#5 Seth Rollins cried at WWE NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn

Unlike Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins’ emotional moment did not take place during one of his own WWE matches.

Back in August 2015, Bayley defeated Sasha Banks at WWE NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn to win the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. The match is widely considered to be one of the greatest matches in WWE history.

Rollins, who held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the time, watched the action unfold from the front row.

You know a women's match is that bloody good when you see Seth shedding a tear...#WWE24NXT pic.twitter.com/YXE4Xg9xfb — Jonderic (@Jonderic) October 6, 2015

As you can see above, the former Shield member could be seen wiping a tear away from his eye while he was giving the two women a standing ovation after the match.

Reigns’ tears at WWE Hell in a Cell perfectly summed up his character’s mindset when he had to dish out a severe beating to someone in his own family.

In Rollins’ case, there was nothing in-character about his tears at WWE NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. The man behind the persona, Colby Lopez, was clearly very proud of what Bayley and Banks had accomplished.