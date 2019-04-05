×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 WWE matches that became famous for all the wrong reasons

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
771   //    05 Apr 2019, 12:04 IST

Edge battled Alberto Del Rio, in what would later be revealed as the Canadian's last match.
Edge battled Alberto Del Rio, in what would later be revealed as the Canadian's last match.

If you go onto the WWE Network (available now for the low price of $9.99/month), then you get a whole litany of matches. On the award-winning subscription service, you can browse thousands upon thousands of matches, to find exactly what you're looking for.

Maybe you want to relive Daniel Bryan's war against the system in 2014? Or perhaps you want to see Hulkamania run wild again? And though there are plenty of great matches, there are some that the WWE won't be bringing up anytime soon.

These matches are bouts that WWE probably wants you to forget.

Here are five WWE matches that are remembered by fans around the world, but for all the wrong reasons.

#5. Chyna Vs. Jeff Jarrett. No Mercy 1999

Double-J wasn't under contract when he lost the Intercontinental title to Chyna.
Double-J wasn't under contract when he lost the Intercontinental title to Chyna.

Jeff Jarrett had a lengthy career in the WWF, but as the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

For Double-J, that end came at the 1999 No Mercy event, where Jarrett was scheduled to lose the Intercontinental Championship to Chyna.

The only problem is that Jarrett's contract with the company had expired the day before, and was not legally obliged to lose the title, or even defend it.

This is where the story gets confusing. Some claim that Jarrett demanded nearly $300,000 from Vince McMahon to compete.

Advertisement

However, Jarrett has claimed he asked merely for money that had been owed to him for a while.

Whatever the truth is, Jarrett got paid, lost the title and went to WCW.

Instantly blacklisted from the company, Jarrett would go on to form TNA, before returning to WWE in 2018 to enter the Hall of Fame. 



1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Edge Batista
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 24-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
5 reasons The Undertaker should retire from his iconic Wrestlemania matches
RELATED STORY
3 WWE fans who became famous overnight
RELATED STORY
5 Best WrestleMania Matches Of All Time
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who became bigger than the business
RELATED STORY
The Undertaker's 5 Greatest WrestleMania Matches
RELATED STORY
WWE: 5 officially announced matches that Vince McMahon will likely change before Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
10 WrestleMania matches that didn't live up to the hype and expectations
RELATED STORY
5 Gimmick changes that saved Superstars' careers
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who refused to win huge matches 
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 title changes that could happen at the PPV
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us