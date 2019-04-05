5 WWE matches that became famous for all the wrong reasons

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 771 // 05 Apr 2019, 12:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Edge battled Alberto Del Rio, in what would later be revealed as the Canadian's last match.

If you go onto the WWE Network (available now for the low price of $9.99/month), then you get a whole litany of matches. On the award-winning subscription service, you can browse thousands upon thousands of matches, to find exactly what you're looking for.

Maybe you want to relive Daniel Bryan's war against the system in 2014? Or perhaps you want to see Hulkamania run wild again? And though there are plenty of great matches, there are some that the WWE won't be bringing up anytime soon.

These matches are bouts that WWE probably wants you to forget.

Here are five WWE matches that are remembered by fans around the world, but for all the wrong reasons.

#5. Chyna Vs. Jeff Jarrett. No Mercy 1999

Double-J wasn't under contract when he lost the Intercontinental title to Chyna.

Jeff Jarrett had a lengthy career in the WWF, but as the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

For Double-J, that end came at the 1999 No Mercy event, where Jarrett was scheduled to lose the Intercontinental Championship to Chyna.

The only problem is that Jarrett's contract with the company had expired the day before, and was not legally obliged to lose the title, or even defend it.

This is where the story gets confusing. Some claim that Jarrett demanded nearly $300,000 from Vince McMahon to compete.

Advertisement

However, Jarrett has claimed he asked merely for money that had been owed to him for a while.

Whatever the truth is, Jarrett got paid, lost the title and went to WCW.

Instantly blacklisted from the company, Jarrett would go on to form TNA, before returning to WWE in 2018 to enter the Hall of Fame.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement