5 WWE Matches with the Most Controversial Finishes

Mike Chin
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
688   //    02 May 2019, 00:42 IST

WWE has had its share of finishes that had fans scratching their heads--if not outright angry.
Given its predetermined nature, WWE is typically quite clearly in charge of dictating who wins and loses matches. Another, more complicated dynamic is that WWE can choose to introduce a sensory of controversy and chaos with an indecisive or outright screw-job finish. When executed well, a controversial finish can add intrigue and a sense of mystery, imploring fans to tune in to see what happens next.

It can also be a vehicle to protect the wrestler who is losing, or at least failing to capture a championship, on account of having an unusual set of circumstances conspire against him or her and justify that wrestler demanding a rematch, or otherwise maintaining credibility in the WWE Universe. There are those times when the controversy has its roots in real life issues, or the contrived situations come across poorly to fans.

This article takes a look back at five particularly memorable controversial finishes in WWE.

#5 Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock

The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan was a dream match, but it's debatable whether WWE should have called an audible and put over the popular Hulkster at WrestleMania 18.
WrestleMania 18 saw Hulk Hogan and The Rock stage an all-time classic. Take away the crowd, and this may have felt like a relatively pedestrian match between two big names. The live audience into Toronto was positively electric for these two top-shelf stars, though, and particularly for seeing Hulk Hogan back in the ring for WrestleMania for the first time in nine years.

The crowd was so thoroughly behind Hogan that it felt only natural he would win—particularly given that The Brahma Bull was edging toward part-timer status as his movie career began to take shape. Word is that management didn’t expect the crowd to be so in favor of Hogan at The Rock’s expense and went with the original plan—Rock picking up the clean pinfall victory that didn’t leave much of anyone happy. Despite losing here, Hogan would go on to win his last WWE Championship shortly thereafter, to capitalize on his momentum with the fans.

