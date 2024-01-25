5 WWE mega feuds for John Cena before he retires

John Cena shocked the WWE Universe this week when he said he only wants to wrestle for three more years before officially retiring. Cena has been one of the most loyal WWE employees of all time, coming back several times a year for special events or episodes of RAW or SmackDown.

The 16-time champion was the poster child for the company for over 15 years, starting with his debut in 2002. Recently, he returned at Money in the Bank and also had a in-ring return at Crown Jewel 2023 for a match with Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline.

WrestleMania 40 is a few months away and Cena battled the upstart Austin Theory at last year's show. While he may not necessarily compete at this year's event, there are some feuds he needs to have before he retires. John Cena should have mega feuds with the following five stars before he hangs up his boots for good.

#5 John Cena has already crossed paths with Grayson Waller

The encounter at Money in the Bank 2023 could play into a future feud

One of the up-and-coming young heels in WWE is Grayson Waller. He has the gift of gab and has already had an in-ring segment with Cena.

The two traded barbs in London at Money in the Bank last year as Cena lobbied WWE to bring WrestleMania to the city. Waller in turn thought that his home country of Australia, and not London, deserved to host The Show of Shows.

Waller ended up getting the short end of the stick, so he'll likely want to get revenge on Cena at some point. He'd also relish in beating a WWE legend like John Cena, just as his friend Austin Theory did.

#4 The WWE Universe despises Dominik Mysterio performers

With every boo as he tries to speak, it's apparent that Dominik Mysterio is much better at being a heel than a face. His separation from his father catapulted him forward in WWE and into The Judgment Day.

The group has dominated WWE RAW but has endured tension lately due to R-Truth and losing matches. One thing is certain - whenever the group disbands, Dominik needs to stay a heel.

A feud between him and Cena would be generational as the king of one era would tussle with someone who disrespected the older generation of stars. John Cena could stick up for Rey and the veterans whom Dominik has mocked during his rise as a heel.

#3 Logan Paul would be good for a short-term feud

Both John Cena and Logan Paul are extremely successful outside of the wrestling ring. Whereas The Leader of Cenation started there and became more famous after leaving it, Paul was extremely famous before stepping into a WWE ring.

Paul has proven that he could have been a WWE Superstar had that been his chosen path. Like other part-timers, he shows up for big shows in and out of the United States.

The fans still love Cena but don't like Paul. Both can work the mic better than a lot of other WWE performers, so promo battles would be excellent. Paul would become even more loathsome if he could hold a win over John Cena over the fans' heads.

#2 Gunther would provide a formidable challenge

Gunther would relish in dispatching one of WWE's former poster child

During his feud with The Miz, Gunther mentioned how The A-Lister represented everything he hated about WWE. The Miz was a sports entertainer and sideshow act rather than a talented, in-ring superstar. He is what has tarnished the wrestling mat, and to Gunther and Imperium, the mat is sacred.

Cena would represent the epitome of sports entertainment rather than in-ring wrestling prowess. He would also stick up for the USA if Gunther decided to insult the country.

It could be similar to a feud with the former Rusev, only The Ring General would likely come out on top. Gunther has already run through most of the mid-card on WWE RAW and when he's a major champion, Cena would be a perfect foil.

#1 LA Knight is one of WWE's hottest stars

Cena and Knight had different paths to WWE

Knight became too popular as a heel that WWE was forced to turn him into a fan favorite. He's continued to ride the wave of momentum into another featured match at the Royal Rumble.

Despite both stars being faces, a feud between Knight and Cena could work. Knight could drop shreds of how had things turned out differently, their paths could have taken alternate directions.

Knight could have had John Cena's career. Cena could have toiled away on the independent scene and smaller promotions before finally getting that huge opportunity with WWE. The two have already shared the ring as allies, but a war of the words between the two would be legendary.

