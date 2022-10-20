Several signs hint that Sarah Logan and The Viking Raiders will be an on-screen trio who are likely looking to take over WWE.

Rumors and speculation pointed to a return for Sarah Logan alongside her husband Erik and his partner Ivar. Vignettes have been airing, hyping up the former tag team champions, and Logan is now being featured in them as well.

Sarah was released from her WWE contract in 2020 due to budget cuts. Despite being let go, she made a surprise return to the company in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

If Sarah Logan is indeed returning to the company and she, alongside The Viking Raiders, will be united going forward, who might they target? WWE is loading up on tag teams and stables, so there are numerous exciting units they could battle in mixed-tag team competition.

Below are five WWE mixed tag team opponents for Sarah Logan and The Viking Raiders.

#5. The Viking Raiders could pursue Hit Row

Hit Row on SmackDown

Hit Row, the group which consisted of Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Top Dolla, and B-Fab was released last year during the ongoing budget cuts related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

When Hit Row made their return to WWE earlier this year, the OG trio was included but Swerve was not due to his contract with AEW. Since their comeback, Top Dolla and Adonis have maintained a 5-2 record on SmackDown, only losing in a four-team bout and then, most recently, to Legado Del Fantasma under dubious means.

A six-person tag team match featuring the two different stables could be entertaining. The Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan would likely give Hit Row plenty to rap about, but the in-ring wars would be more intriguing.

Sarah Logan has a significant experience edge over B-Fab and the same can be said about Erik and Ivar over Dolla and Adonis. Still, Hit Row's chain of victories shows momentum is on their side.

#4. They could fight The Street Profits and WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair

While most trios on this list are faction members, The Street Profits and Bianca Belair aren't a full-time unit. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are a tag team while The EST of WWE is the current RAW Women's Champion.

While the trio isn't a regular group, they are far from strangers. Bianca Belair is the wife of Montez Ford and the trio have even teamed up on television twice before. In 2020 they defeated Angel Garza, Austin Theory, and Zelina Vega on RAW and last year they managed to defeat Bayley and The Dirty Dawgs.

If Sarah Logan does return to WWE in an in-ring role, she'll inevitably want to win a championship. The Viking Raiders and Sarah chasing after the WWE RAW Women's Championship feels very much possible. Meanwhile, The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits have battled a lot over the years, although their mutual respect may be out the window in this potential fight.

#3. Maximum Male Models seem like easy victims

Maximum Male Models

Maximum Male Models is one of the newest factions in WWE SmackDown and features Mace and Mansoor alongside the leader, Maxxine Dupri.

The Models were previously managed by Max Dupri, who grew tired of the crew and attacked them quite aggressively. He has since reverted back to being LA Knight, leaving the group.

For now, The Maximum Male Models may be the least threatening stable in WWE. While Mansoor and Mace are both talented, neither have been on the winning end for quite some time. Maxxine's physical prowess is also relatively unproven and untested. The Viking Raiders will likely make easy work of the Models if a mixed-tag team bout happens.

#2. Legado Del Fantasma would make for an intriguing challenge

Legado Del Fantasma

Legado Del Fantasma is a new yet also experienced faction. The group consists of Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega. Vega is a new addition to the group, replacing Elektra Lopez, who was formerly a part of the stable.

The original trio of members have been united for a few years now on NXT before recently joining the main roster. The four stars have been targeting Hit Row, reigniting a rivalry they once had on the black & gold brand.

The Viking Raiders are currently members of SmackDown and they're likely less than thrilled about a new group trying to establish dominance on the brand. Zelina has a lot of in-ring experience, but she may be outmatched by Sarah Logan.

Could the powerful Erik and Ivar overcome the speed and technique advantage of the Lucha trio? Discovering the answer to that question makes this potential match worth checking out.

#1. The Viking Raiders can move to RAW to challenge Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is the most dominant faction on WWE RAW that consists of Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. All four members are former titleholders in the company. The group has ruined the lives of the likes of Edge, Beth Phoenix, Rey Mysterio, and even potentially AJ Styles.

Now that Rhea Ripley is back in action, a mixed six-person tag team bout between the two stables isn't out of the question. The Viking Raiders have a lot of tag team experience, but Finn and Damian are two credible talents in their own right.

The skilled Sarah Logan may struggle against Rhea Ripley, but this new side could potentially result in a more even match than most would anticipate.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes