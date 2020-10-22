5 WWE moments that were met with laughter backstage

WWE’s sports entertainment product can evoke a range of different emotions from fans and the company’s very own Superstars.

During Ric Flair’s WWE RAW retirement ceremony, for example, plenty of high-profile WWE personalities could be seen with tears in their eyes when the WWE Hall of Famer addressed the crowd in the middle of the ring.

On the flip side, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman found it difficult to contain their laughter when R-Truth cut an unscripted promo on The Beast on an episode of WWE RAW in January 2020.

While Truth succeeded in his mission to make Lesnar laugh, he is not the only Superstar who has done something amusing in front of a live audience to get a laugh out of people backstage in WWE.

In this article, let’s take a look at five WWE moments that were met with laughter in the backstage area.

#5 Titus O’Neil’s WWE Greatest Royal Rumble botch

No matter what Titus O’Neil achieves in a WWE ring between now and the end of his career, he will forever be remembered for his epic entrance botch at the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event in 2018.

Advertisement

O’Neil, who entered the 50-man Royal Rumble from the #39 position, lasted almost five minutes before he was eliminated by eventual winner Braun Strowman.

The Titus Worldwide leader explained on WWE show Botch Club that he was told to run down to the ring due to the size of the enormous ramp at the King Abdullah International Stadium.

“Well, I wasn’t nervous but the producers in the back were like, ‘Hurry, hurry, hurry, you gotta get down.’”

WWE footage even showed a producer speaking to O’Neil as he waited behind the curtain before his music hit.

“Get there as quick as you can, Titus.”

O’Neil followed orders and raced his way down to the ring as soon as his music played. The problem, however, was that he tripped at ringside and ended up sliding all the way underneath the ring.

Even Shane McMahon (right) was left in shock

Advertisement

As you can see above, the episode of Botch Club showed the live reactions of various WWE stars, including Shane McMahon and WWE NXT coach Matt Bloom.

Laughter could also be heard in the backstage area, particularly from WWE official Adam Pearce.

The good news is that O’Neil was not hurt in the incident. In fact, the bizarre botch even earned him a new batch of “Royal Stumble or Slide” merchandise.