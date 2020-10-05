2020 has been quite an eventful year for WWE. The company has done a great job of keeping the fans entertained, with some amazing storylines and unexpected moments. Even during the pandemic era, WWE continued to amaze the fans, putting together several outstanding pay-per-view events and entertaining episodes of RAW, Smackdown, and NXT.

From career-defining heel or face turns to unexpected title victories, there have been several shocking moments that have changed the entire landscape of WWE. For instance, Jeff Hardy unexpectedly ended AJ Styles' Intercontinental Championship reign to become the new champion.

Miraculous returns, shocking upsets, new champions, and many more interesting events have made wrestling worth watching in 2020. So, without further ado, let's take a look at five WWE moments that nobody saw coming.

#5. Goldberg dethrones The Fiend at WWE Super ShowDown

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt had quite a successful run as the WWE Universal Champion. Wyatt's monstrous new persona looked to destroy everybody in his path. He defeated Daniel Bryan in a grueling battle at Royal Rumble 2020. The next obstacle in his path was WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg.

After weeks of mind games, The Fiend was ready to defend his title against Goldberg at Super Showdown 2020. In his prime, Goldberg might have been the strongest contender to end The Fiend's reign of terror. But at this stage in his career, Goldberg was expected to put the Fiend over. This major victory over the legendary Superstar could have established the Fiend as a dominant champion.

But in an unexpected turn of events, Goldberg shocked the world to become the new WWE Universal Champion. It was a jaw-dropping moment for everyone, as Goldberg ended The Fiend's undefeated streak with a botched Jackhammer. Goldberg reportedly refused to lose the match as he didn't want to ruin his character.

This critical loss diminished the aura surrounding The Fiend. It heavily affected the credibility of the character. Although he scored victories over John Cena and Braun Strowman later, The Fiend hasn't been able to fully recover from the crushing defeat he suffered at the hands of Goldberg.