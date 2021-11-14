5 WWE news stories you missed this week: Top female star wants to face Randy Orton, Former Champion pitched to become Brock Lesnar's sister (November 14th, 2021)

Welcome to this week's edition of top WWE news stories that you might have missed.

The build-up to Survivor Series is finally in full flow on television. However, many are questioning the stakes for the matches and King Woods has an interesting suggestion that involves Royal Rumble implications.

A top female superstar has revealed that her dream is to win the men's Royal Rumble match. Also, a WWE Hall of Famer has revealed that she pitched to become Brock Lesnar's on-screen sister.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five top news stories from this past week that you might have missed. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 WWE Superstar Doudrop wants to face Randy Orton

During a recent interview, Doudrop stated that she would like to face 14-time world champion Randy Orton. She used to compete on the independent circuit under the ring name 'Viper', which is also the nickname of Orton in Vince McMahon's promotion.

"It’s gotta be Randy [for a potential intergender match]. Me and him have some historic beef over who the real Viper is. I think he’s great, and I’m really enjoying him and Riddle’s tag team together, getting to see a different side of him," said Doudrop.

Doudrop also mentioned that it's been a dream of hers to win the men's Royal Rumble match.

"I know they [WWE] have a pretty hard stance on things, but it’s always been a dream of mine to be the first woman to win the male Rumble. Whether that even comes into fruition or not, we’ll see – but that’s always been a dream of mine… You’ve just gotta hope," Doudrop stated.

She is currently part of Monday Night RAW and is in the middle of a decent singles push. Doudrop recently turned heel on the Red brand and it is to be seen what the company has planned for her next.

