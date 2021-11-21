5 WWE news stories you missed this week: Roman Reigns breaks character to send a message, Top star getting a new faction (November 21st, 2021)

Welcome to this week's edition of top WWE news stories that you might have missed.

The pro wrestling world was hit by yet another wave of WWE releases this past week, leaving many shocked and annoyed. A current champion has claimed that after all the releases that the company has made this year, he feels "survivor's guilt".

Braun Strowman has commented on possibly starting a new wrestling promotion with Bray Wyatt. Also, a new faction could be on its way to WWE television soon.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five interesting news stories from this past week that you might have missed. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions to the same.

#5 Roman Reigns sends a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe after winning a major award

Universal Champion Roman Reigns has established himself as the top heel in the industry over the last year. The Tribal Chief persona is considered by many as one of the best characters in recent WWE history.

However, outside of television, Reigns is still a real-life hero. Recently, he won the Chris Greicius Celebrity Award for his work with the Make A Wish Foundation. Reacting to the same, he broke character to send out a heartfelt message stating that he will continue to support in every way possible.

"Each and every smile of one of these children is my “award.” Proud to work with @MakeAWish and will continue to support in every way I can!" wrote Roman Reigns in his tweet.

This coming Sunday at Survivor Series 2021, Roman Reigns is set to face WWE Champion Big E in the main event. Fans are looking forward to this battle between the world champions from both brands.

The Tribal Chief was also in the news this week for his appearance on The Tonight Show where he commented on a possible match with The Rock, claiming that he's ready to face him.

