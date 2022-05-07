5 WWE news stories you missed this week: Top star done with wrestling after sudden release, Major John Cena SummerSlam match teased

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly feature, where we look at some interesting WWE news stories over the past seven days you might have missed.

#5. Top female star calls Roman Reigns her dream opponent

One-half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks, recently revealed that Roman Reigns is her dream opponent. The Legit Boss made a surprise visit to Brooklyn Middle School and answered the questions of her young fans. When asked about her dream opponent, Banks said:

"Roman Reigns! I sit on the other end. There's two sides of the table: Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks."

Roman is currently in the middle of his best WWE run. Having held the Universal Championship for over 600 days, he defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. It's safe to say he's the biggest star on WWE's current roster.

#4. Top champion teases SummerSlam match against John Cena

United States Champion Theory recently took to his Instagram to tease a SummerSlam match against WWE legend John Cena. He shared fan art of defending his title against Cena on his Instagram story and wrote, "Why not."

Theory and Cena have had quite a few interesting back-and-forths on Twitter recently. It sure does look like this is a match we could see down the line, if not at SummerSlam 2022. Theory is in the middle of a major push, and Vince McMahon is involved in making him a top star. As for Cena, he last wrestled at SummerSlam 2021 against Roman Reigns. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see him return.

#3. Bayley sends a heartfelt message to a released WWE Superstar

Former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley broke character last week on Twitter to send a heartfelt message to released NXT star Dakota Kai. The Role Model revealed how Dakota helped her during her injury process:

"I can never fully express how much Dakota Kai has helped me during my injury process. She constantly checks in on me, reassures what I’m feeling is only temporary, and shares her experience with me so I don’t feel alone."

Bayley added in another tweet, saying she's looking forward to wrestling Kai once she returns from injury:

"… And Dakota is one of the main reasons I couldn’t wait to get healthy. For the opportunity to wrestle her, to work alongside her, to make history with her. Now I just have to be jealous of whoever gets to. We love you Charlie! See you around."

Bayley has been away from WWE TV for nearly ten months now. She suffered an injury back in July 2021 while training at the company's performance center. Fans are eagerly waiting for her return.

#2. Big E shares an unfortunate update on his injury

Former WWE Champion Big E suffered a scary neck injury during an episode of SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 38. While he initially revealed he wouldn't need surgery, the New Day member has shared an unfortunate update that his C1 isn't healing optimally:

"For those desirous of an update, my C1 apparently isn’t healing optimally. I’ll spend another 4-6 weeks in a brace in hopes that I can avoid a fusion. But don’t you fret! I’ve got a tremendous support system & what shall be shall be."

Big E had an amazing singles run in WWE last year. He won the 2021 Men's Money in the Bank Match, cashing it on an episode of RAW in September to win his first WWE Championship. His reign came to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar earlier this year at Day 1.

#1. Released star states he's done with wrestling for now

Malcolm Bivens was one of the major names included in the recent wave of WWE releases from NXT. Best known as the manager of Diamond Mine, Bivens opened up about his release during a comedy special titled Live At The Stand. During the closing moments, Bivens said he's done with wrestling for now but might come back for the right price:

"You know, sometimes in life, you've to move on. And people ask me, or they have been asking me, 'Malcolm, is this it for you? Is this it as far as professional wrestling goes?' And, for now, I have to say yes. I have to say yes, buy uh...will I come back? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe for the right price."

Malcolm also set the record straight about the rumors of him declining to be RAW star Omos' manager. Bivens revealed he was never offered to be Omos' manager.

