5 WWE opponents for Corey Graves and Carmella if Graves returns to the ring

WWE has never shied away from highlighting the relationship between commentator Corey Graves and former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella. The Princess of Staten Island, who is currently one half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, elicits a jubilant response from Graves whenever she participates when Graves is on commentary.

However, Graves and Carmella's blooming real-life relationship has been more prominently discussed by the company recently. A distraction caused by a conversation with the latter's fiance recently led to a loss for the champion team of Zelina Vega and Carmella. As Mella flirted with Graves, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan picked up the win.

With the likes of Daniel Bryan and Edge returning from injury to become staples in WWE, a return to in-ring action would certainly not be out of the question for Graves, who was once considered a bright prospect. He has reportedly been cleared for a return to the ring, and if he does return, a mixed tag team with his real-life fiance should be exciting.

Here is a list of five mixed tag teams Graves and Carmella could battle once the former hypothetically returns to the ring.

#5 WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix

Edge and Beth Phoenix, both beloved Hall of Famers, recently transferred their real-life camaraderie to the ring as the duo defeated the It Couple at Royal Rumble 2022. Edge has since exhibited signs of villainy while setting up a WrestleMania match against another former WWE Champion, AJ Styles.

Graves and Carmella are extremely comfortable as heels, and their villainous antics against The Grit Couple could surely draw heat. Sure, Edge seems to be a heel at this point, but he has the rare ability to change allegiance at a moment's notice without being condemned by the fans.

Mella and Graves can play the cowardly heels while trying to avoid any damage done by Edge and Phoenix. This dynamic would lead to an interesting and fresh encounter.

#4 Former WWE Champion Miz and former Divas Champion Maryse

A hypothetical match against The It Couple would prove to be a competition to unofficially crown the most obnoxious heel couple in the modern-day WWE landscape.

Both have shown off moments from their personal lives to fans. While "Miz and Mrs" has been running for two seasons, "Corey & Carmella", a YouTube series uploaded on the official YouTube channel of the Vince McMahon-led promotion, provides a glimpse into the posh lives of the WWE employees.

The fresh pair of Graves and Carmella must win the battle which would lead Maryse to go on another one of her off-periods before she returns a few months later and rejuvenates the feud The Miz finds himself in.

#3 Current SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso and former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi

Jimmy Uso, a member of The Bloodline and current SmackDown Tag Team Champion, is currently a heel. Naomi plays a face sporadically teaming up with Ronda Rousey in her feud with Charlotte Flair. She was tormented for months prior by WWE Official Sonya Deville.

However, the real-life husband-wife duo may unite against a common, obnoxious opposition in Graves and Carmella. Uso and Naomi are spectacular performers and would be able to create an entertaining match out of the scenario.

#2 WWE Hall of Famer Triple H and Former Women's Champion Stephanie McMahon

Triple H hasn't been seen on television since his cardiac event, the details of which have been scarce. When he returns, he will surely receive a hero's welcome.

The company can capitalize on fan support and have Triple H team up with Stephanie McMahon to face and defeat the heel duo of Graves and Carmella. The match will provide major fan service to any premium live event or even an episode of RAW or SmackDown.

#1 Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

A face turn for "The Messiah" has long been expected and Becky Lynch receives grand support from the audience despite her villainous character. Once Lynch loses her championship, the company should turn both faces.

Graves and Carmella would prove to be formidable opposition for the real-life couple. However, Lynch and Rollins, two of the company's top stars, must win despite the shenanigans and chaos.

With their fan-favourite status restored, the duo can focus on their individual aspirations. Graves and Carmella would gain experience and momentum by rubbing shoulders with the main eventers.

