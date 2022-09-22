5 WWE opponents for Ric Flair if he returns to wrestling

Ric Flair is someone who is simply evergreen, considering his storied career in the wrestling business. He is a born entertainer and someone with wrestling in his veins. Even at the ripe old age of 73, he stepped into the ring recently to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Flair is wrestling royalty, not least because he is a sixteen-time world champion and a two-time Hall of Famer. His return this year saw him fight in yet another era of the sport. When Ricky Steamboat recently announced that he would be stepping into the ring again, The Nature Boy revealed that hearing the news made him want to do so as well.

As such, should The Nature Boy return to wrestling, we look at five WWE Superstars who he could face.

#5 On our list of WWE Superstars, Ric Flair could face if he makes a comeback to wrestling: The Miz

Ric Flair has reason to fight The Miz as the latter has been using his patented Figure-4 Leglock for a while now. The A-Lister is also one of the slimiest heels on the roster and someone fans want to see silenced.

Flair was one of the dirtiest superstars of his day, and it would be great to see a clash of wrestling brains. Miz is also one of the safest and most reliable performers on the roster, and that means WWE doesn't have to worry too much about their legend's health. Moreover, the duo was also paired on the company's programming several years ago and have a history together.

#4 Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

Rollins has got some of Flair's Flair

Ric Flair and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins have drip game in spades. The latter is also among the most disrespectful superstars on the current WWE roster. It would take little for him to rub Flair off the wrong way and potentially set up a match between them.

Rollins's delusion and evil nature will perfectly complement the sixteen-time world champion's grit and determination. The Visionary can do the heavy lifting of the match and do some solid selling to make his legendary opponent look like his equal. It will also be a contest for who can arrive with the better wrestling robe.

#3 Cody Rhodes

Rhodes would love to cement his legacy with a win over Flair

The names Flair and Rhodes are synonymous with wrestling. Today, we have Charlotte Flair and Cody Rhodes doing their families proud. However, unless WWE can book an intergender match between them, there is only one crossover matchup possible: The Nature Boy taking on Cody.

A battle between Ric Flair and The American Nightmare would be a spectacular affair. The latter has made no secret of his desire to become world champion in WWE, and what better way to get one step closer to this goal than to beat someone synonymous with championship success?

#2 Roman Reigns

Can't see The Head of the Table doing this today

Roman Reigns is, without question, the man in WWE today. His record-breaking reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has seen him beat (read: smash) all comers. However, there is a saying that goes, 'to be the man, you gotta beat the man,' and that's where Ric Flair comes in.

Flair's possible return to wrestling could see him gun for an unprecedented 17th world title. Reigns will be the man standing in his way, and that should make for a memorable match. The Tribal Chief underestimating his illustrious opponent and almost paying the price for it will be a fun watch.

#1 John Cena

If we had to pick one match for Ric Flair at this moment in time, this is the one. Like him, John Cena is a sixteen-time world champion, and a fight between them is about as big as a contest can get.

Cena's legacy is already set in stone, but this era-shattering clash will serve as a great test for him. He will likely wrestle The Nature Boy knowing if he loses, he will always be rated below him by wrestling fans. Throw in some booking wherein Flair tells The Champ that he doesn't want to see him win No. 17, and you have a cracker of a feud on your hands.

Cena could beat Ric Flair and earn his approval to go on and break his record at a grand stage. It will be poetic and a phenomenal way to kick-start one last splendid run for The Cenation Leader as he guns for the one title he needs to create a giant piece of history.

