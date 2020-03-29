5 WWE pay-per-view events which could replace Money in the Bank in May

As there is an enormous question mark over the event now, here are 5 PPVs which could take MITB’s place on the calendar.

There are some restrictions that would not allow the company to conduct multi-man ladder matches.

Vinay Chhabria

Will we see the return of The Great Balls of Fire in 2020?

In case you did not know, WWE may have to postpone this year’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event which is scheduled to happen on 10th May at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The restrictions as a result of the pandemic will make it difficult for WWE to conduct multi-man ladder matches.

Since the theme of the PPV revolves around having several Superstars compete for the coveted contract in a ladder match, WWE will have to delay the show and instead replace it with some other show.

#5 Extreme Rules

WWE Extreme Rules is scheduled to happen in July

WWE has not announced the entire PPV schedule for the year 2020 and the only four pay-per-views events declared to succeed WrestleMania are Money in the Bank, Extreme Rules, SummerSlam and Survivor Series. As WWE cannot change the dates of the latter two shows, they could swap the two pay-per-views.

This would mean that the Extreme Rules event would happen in May just like 2016 while Money in the Bank may take place in June or July. WWE often has #1 contender’s matches at Extreme Rules and this alteration could help the company set up some future storylines for the rest of the year.

Also, in case WWE does not return to arenas until May, then it would be great to have Extreme Rules in that month as this allows WWE to introduce new stipulations for the matches.

