WWE's newest mommy to be

The episode of RAW after Money In The Bank had some surprises for the fans. We were introduced to the invitation form of matches that will begin next week. King Corbin has challenged the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre to kick off the Interbrand invitational matches. We also saw a unique basketball match between the Street Profits and the Viking Raiders.

The highlight of the show was the opening segment that saw Becky Lynch come out to make an announcement that would change the WWE RAW Women's Championship picture. There have been many such announcements in the past that rocked the WWE, but some of them were used to delve the WWE Universe further into storylines.

Here's a mixture of real and storyline pregnancy announcements made in the WWE:

#5 Real: Becky Lynch announces her pregnancy

The Man made her entrance with the MITB briefcase

On the episode of RAW after Money In The Bank, WWE announced that Becky Lynch was set to make an announcement in the ring. To everyone's surprise, Lynch came out without her RAW Women's Championship but with the Money In The Bank Briefcase that was won by Asuka at the MITB PPV.

After Lynch entered the ring and started what was an emotional speech, Asuka made her way to the ring ready to fight Lynch off to take what was rightfully hers. What came next was something nobody was expecting. The Man opened the briefcase and inside it was the RAW Women's Championship.

Lynch told Asuka that what she won wasn't a contract but the actual Gold. She then told Asuka to go be a warrior while she becomes a mother. Asuka celebrated with Lynch in the ring before she made her way backstage and was congratulated by WWE Superstars.

#5 Storyline: Lana announces her pregnancy

Lana played the pregnancy card in her love triangle

Six months ago, Lana was pitted in a storyline that involved a love triangle between herself, Rusev, and Bobbly Lashley. Lana came out and confessed to the world that she cheated on Rusev but only after he cheated on her first.

Advertisement

She came around to announcing that she was nine weeks pregnant but she had been in a relationship with Bobby Lashley for seven weeks. Even though she and Rusev were on the verge of filing for divorce, in storyline, of course, she had his baby in her womb.

Rusev came out to get a hold of the situation but it was a ploy to catch Rusev off-guard and have Lashley beat him down. While Lana and Lashley made their way back up the ramp, Lana expressed that she was lying about the pregnancy and couldn't believe that Rusev fell for it.