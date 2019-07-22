5 WWE RAW Reunion Rumors: The Rock's status, multiple title changes

Will The Rock be on RAW tonight?

Tonight's episode of RAW has been dubbed as the RAW Reunion by WWE with around 40 legends returning for one night only including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan.

With less than 24 hours left until one of the biggest RAW's of the year, let's take a look at some of the rumors surrounding the show.

#5. The reason behind the show

Low ratings are the reason behind WWE hosting the RAW Reunion

RAW Reunion looks set to be, at the very least, one of the biggest episodes of Monday Night RAW this year. The reported reason behind the sudden special is sagging ratings. To be more specific. Cageside Seats is reporting that RAW Reunion is being hosted on the request of the USA Network as a way to get ratings up.

It remains to be seen if one special will have a lasting effect on ratings but it could do the trick as far as ratings for tonight's show is concerned.

#4. Multiple legends could win the 24/7 title

R-Truth is almost certain to lose the WWE 24/7 title on RAW tonight

When Mick Foley unveiled the WWE 24/7 title on RAW a few months ago, one of the things he said was that fans could expect returning legends to win the 24/7 title. The opportunity for that hasn't come yet but with a number of legends returning tonight, we could see a number of them win the title tonight.

Could we see Mick Foley himself pin R-Truth to win the WWE 24/7 Championship? Don't worry R-Truth fans, he could still win the title back before the end of the night.

