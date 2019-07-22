×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 WWE RAW Reunion Rumors: The Rock's status, multiple title changes

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
879   //    22 Jul 2019, 11:37 IST

Will The Rock be on RAW tonight?
Will The Rock be on RAW tonight?

Tonight's episode of RAW has been dubbed as the RAW Reunion by WWE with around 40 legends returning for one night only including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan.

With less than 24 hours left until one of the biggest RAW's of the year, let's take a look at some of the rumors surrounding the show.

ALSO READ: 5 Huge segments WWE could have planned for the RAW Reunion

#5. The reason behind the show

Low ratings are the reason behind WWE hosting the RAW Reunion
Low ratings are the reason behind WWE hosting the RAW Reunion

RAW Reunion looks set to be, at the very least, one of the biggest episodes of Monday Night RAW this year. The reported reason behind the sudden special is sagging ratings. To be more specific. Cageside Seats is reporting that RAW Reunion is being hosted on the request of the USA Network as a way to get ratings up.

It remains to be seen if one special will have a lasting effect on ratings but it could do the trick as far as ratings for tonight's show is concerned.

ALSO READ: List of legends confirmed to return for RAW Reunion

#4. Multiple legends could win the 24/7 title

R-Truth is almost certain to lose the WWE 24/7 title on RAW tonight
R-Truth is almost certain to lose the WWE 24/7 title on RAW tonight

When Mick Foley unveiled the WWE 24/7 title on RAW a few months ago, one of the things he said was that fans could expect returning legends to win the 24/7 title. The opportunity for that hasn't come yet but with a number of legends returning tonight, we could see a number of them win the title tonight.

Could we see Mick Foley himself pin R-Truth to win the WWE 24/7 Championship? Don't worry R-Truth fans, he could still win the title back before the end of the night.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw The Rock Vince McMahon
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Update on John Cena and The Rock's status for the Raw Reunion episode
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw Reunion: 5 Things that should happen this Monday
RELATED STORY
5 Huge segments WWE could have planned for the RAW Reunion
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Former WWE Champion turns down Raw Reunion invite
RELATED STORY
5 legends who could be added last-minute for RAW Reunion
RELATED STORY
4 Things you need to know about WWE Raw Reunion 
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw Reunion: 4 New feuds that could emerge from the show
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw Reunion: 5 ways The Rock could get involved
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Another Hall of Famer turns down Raw Reunion offer
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Stone Cold should confront Becky Lynch on Raw Reunion and 3 he should confront Kevin Owens
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us