5 WWE RAW and SmackDown performers who would benefit from a return to NXT

It is not uncommon for WWE Superstars to move between rosters. Several performers have shifted between RAW and SmackDown, especially during the WWE Draft season. Fans often see NXT stars being called up to RAW and SmackDown. The most recent main roster call-up was that of former NXT North American Champion Damian Priest.

Sometimes, NXT call-ups do not quite go to plan. A few NXT Superstars become victims of WWE's poor booking once they reach the main roster, or even get their characters changed for the worse. Some former champions from NXT haven't been a part of anything significant since their call-up to RAW or SmackDown.

On some occasions, WWE Superstars who rejoined NXT have subsequently undergone somewhat of a career revival. The current NXT Champion, Finn Balor, and Ember Moon have been recent success stories since moving from WWE's main roster to NXT. Drake Maverick also moved to NXT following his brief release from WWE and has shined as part of the Black and Gold Brand.

Here are five WWE RAW and SmackDown talents who could benefit from a move to NXT.

#5 WWE RAW Superstar Tucker

Tucker hasn't appeared on WWE television too frequently following his split from his tag team partner Otis. Following Tucker's heel turn at Hell in a Cell, it was expected that Tucker may be in a more prominent position on RAW. Many fans thought he could even have a feud with Otis, but this angle hasn't come to fruition.

Now that Heavy Machinery has split for good, Otis has moved on with Chad Gable as part of the Alpha Academy on SmackDown. This would be a good opportunity to revamp Tucker's character and even move the star to NXT with a refreshed outlook.

On NXT, there would be more opportunities for Tucker. The star could be involved with some great talent on the Black and Gold Brand, such as Johnny Gargano or Bronson Reed.